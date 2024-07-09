After a faltering start at the 2024 summer box office, movies are back on everyone's lips following the release of some eye-catching franchise installments. From Inside Out 2 to the action-packed hit that is Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the industry is back on track and looking to storm to success this sunny season. One such movie that has helped revitalize a once-worrying box office is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - the latest installment in the widely acclaimed franchise.

Directed by Wes Ball, the movie's release saw plenty of critics and fans alike hail it as a return to form for one of the 21st century's best cinematic sagas. Its theatrical run saw an impressive taking of nearly $400 million worldwide, with millions flocking to their local picture house to indulge in the masterful blend of CGI and live-action. However, not everyone was lucky enough to catch it, and, with that in mind, here is a look at exactly where you can stream Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

When Will 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Be on VOD?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is officially available to purchase on Video on Demand right now. July 9 marked the first day the film was made available on a plethora of platforms, with the movie's recent theatrical run having just ended. July 9 is a massive date in the VOD movie calendar, with a trio of other recent releases also arriving. Firstly, the Jodie Comer and Austin Butler-led The Bikeriders makes its way to digital, followed by Joshua John Miller's The Exorcism, and finally the star-studded animated hit The Garfield Movie starring Chris Pratt as the iconic lasagna-chomping feline.

How Much is 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' to Buy?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be available on a selection of different platforms, most notably the likes of Prime Video, iTunes, and Vudu. The film can be purchased in UHD, HD, and SD for $19.99. The film is not yet available to rent on-demand. Here are links to help you find each and to check out those all-important prices.

What Streaming Service Will 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Be On?

Just like all the other outings in this mouth-watering franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be available to stream on Hulu. This is thanks to Disney's purchase of 21st Century Fox and most of their assets back in March 2019, during the global media company's run of purchasing much of their competition. Because of this, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will definitely head to Hulu and Disney+ if you have the correct bundle, with its impressive box office run likely to delay its streaming release.

With that release date not yet set, many have pondered exactly how soon they might be able to see the next installment in this great battle. Frustratingly, no previous outings get us any closer to understanding when the movie may be made available, with some 20th Century Studios movies heading to Hulu after several months and some after several weeks. Viewers can at least expect the film to arrive on the streamer in the near future.

For those who do not yet have a Hulu subscription and can't miss out on Kingdom of the Planet of the Ape's whirlwind action and deft drama, Hulu is available for $7.99 per month (or $79.99 per year) on an ad-based plan or $17.99 per month on an ad-free plan. Alternatively, students can get Hulu with ads for just $1.99 per month. Check out the link below for more details on Hulu's pricing structure:

Hulu Subscription Prices

Once you have acquired your subscription, it may be time to indulge in the other movies in the franchise in the lead-up to Kingdom of the Planet of the Ape's streaming release. With that in mind, here are a few handy links to each installment:

Can You Watch 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Without Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu will be the only way to stream Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes without renting or purchasing the movie outright. If any other updates arrive, make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out. If you're someone who likes to watch their movies via physical means, there is indeed another way to catch the latest Planet of the Apes installment, with 20th Century Studios officially announcing the release date of August 27 for the movie on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray.

Watch the 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Trailer

If you're still unconvinced, here is a reminder of the official trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, available to watch above. The official synopsis for the movie reads: