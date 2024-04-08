The Big Picture New 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' teaser reveals a human character who can speak, sparking intrigue and questions about her role.

The upcoming film promises intense ape action, with villain Proximus Caesar threatening ape civilization's downfall.

The latest chapter will kickstart a new storyline for the beloved franchise, set to be the longest film in the series.

The long-awaited release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is only a few weeks away now. As fans eagerly await the return of the critically acclaimed franchise, the official 20th Century Studios X account has revealed a brand-new teaser from the upcoming film, showcasing an interesting revelation about Freya Allan’s human character.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be set centuries after the events of the previous trilogy, which ended with the death of Caesar and the mutation of the Simian Virus, with infected humans losing their ability to speak. However, it looks like Allan’s character, Mae, will be an exception to this, as the latest teaser shows her speaking for the first time, much to the surprise of the film’s lead ape characters. This revelation only leads to further questions about the importance of her role in the story. Is she part of an uninfected human tribe? Is she immune to the virus? Only time will tell when the film debuts exclusively in theaters on May 10.

One thing that’s certain is that the film will feature an onslaught of ape action, especially with the villainous Proximus Caesar, played by Kevin Durand, who threatens to conquer the rest of ape civilization. Additional details are currently under wraps and will likely remain so until the movie is released in theaters. But given the footage shown so far, the upcoming film is shaping up to be another worthy addition to the beloved franchise.

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Will be the Beginning of a New Story

The latest chapter of the Planet of the Apes series aims to be the beginning of a new storyline for the saga. The previous trilogy, which served as a reboot of the franchise, centered on the origin of the apes and the fall of humanity, focusing on Caesar as its central character. The trilogy received critical acclaim, which means the latest chapter has some big footsteps to follow. And it looks like it has a large story to tell as well, with the movie set to be the longest of the entire franchise. With apes now the dominant species of the planet, it will be interesting to see where the storyline can go from here, and if it will end with the inevitable arrival of human astronauts. Until then, fans can continue to speculate before entering the new kingdom this summer.

Tickets for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which debuts exclusively in theaters on May 10, are now on sale. Check out the official teaser for the upcoming movie below.