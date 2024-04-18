The Big Picture Get excited for the epic ape action in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - a new chapter in the franchise is about to unfold!

The long-awaited debut of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is almost here and fan anticipation is continuing to soar to new heights. While the film’s theatrical rollout is still under a month away, the official 20th Century Studios YouTube page has revealed a brand-new teaser for the movie showcasing an onslaught of epic ape action.

The footage features a closer look at Noa (Owen Teague), the main character of the film, and his journey in a world set hundreds of years after the death of Caesar. However, the world as he knows it will soon come crashing down following the conquests of Proximus Caesar, who can be seen in the teaser going face-to-face with Noa over the fate of humanity and civilization, which is overtaken by apes. As shown by a previous teaser, the human character Mae, played by Freya Allen, will be speaking, unlike the other humans, who have lost their ability due to the mutation of the Simian Virus.

Her role in the film remains its biggest mystery, but the teaser does show that she knows something about Proximus Caesar’s (Kevin Durand) sinister intentions. Is she the only human capable of speaking? Or does she come from a small group of people unaffected by the virus? Only time will tell, but it’s worth noting that the teaser also shows the film’s ape characters in what appears to be a human bunker still running on electricity. One thing that’s for certain is that the film is shaping up to be an epic jaw-dropping spectacle that demans to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Will Bring New Life to the Franchise

It’s been seven years since the Planet of the Apes franchise was last seen on the big screen following the conclusion of the Caesar trilogy. While War For the Planet of the Apes served as an epic conclusion, it also left the door open for more stories to be told, especially as ape society is still in its early stages compared to how it is depicted in the original 1968 film. Following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, it should come as no surprise that the Planet of the Apes franchise would eventually return, and Kingdom aims to serve as the beginning of a new chapter. Should the movie prove to be a success, more will likely be on the way, but until then fans can get excited when they ready themselves to enter the ultimate kingdom next month.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes conquers theaters on May 10. Check out the brand-new teaser for the upcoming film above.