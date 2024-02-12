The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes delivers a stunning first look into the world created by Wes Ball.

The movie takes place 300 years after the events of War For the Planet of the Apes , showcasing the ape society's intellectual development.

Noa and a human companion embark on a journey to determine the future of both humanity and apes, while dealing with the threat of Proximus Caesar.

Apes together strong. The first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes just dropped during Super Bowl Sunday, and it provides a stunning first look at the world built by director Wes Ball in the sequel to the 2010s Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will take place 300 years after the events of War For the Planet of the Apes and is set to document the further intellectual development of the ape society which is now entering its own Bronze Age.

The movie will centre around Noa, portrayed by Owen Teague, as he sets out on a journey with a human, who has a mysterious back story (Freya Allan), to decide the future of both humanity and apekind. They must also confront the growing menace of Proximus Caesar, who seeks human technology in order to advance the ape civilisation. Directed by Ball, known for his work on the Maze Runner trilogy, he takes over from Matt Reeves who directed the previous two films. This film is poised to start a new trilogy, promising fans the start of a thrilling new chapter in the franchise.

Speaking last year with Entertainment Weekly, Ball expressed his belief that the film would get the chance to fulfil the ideas they have for a proper series of films.

"We don’t want to be presumptuous. Whether this movie is successful is up to the movie gods. But we certainly think there is a lot more story to be told, not just in the Planet of the Apes legacy of it all, but in terms of these characters we’ve created and the arcs that we're thinking about. So, yeah, we’ve got good ideas for what would come next."

How Successful Was the Rebooted 'Apes' Trilogy?

The reboot Planet of the Apes trilogy, consisting of Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), was highly successful both critically and at the box office. The trilogy was praised for its groundbreaking visual effects, particularly the motion-capture technology used to create the apes, which was seen as a significant leap forward for the industry. Andy Serkis's performance as Caesar, the ape leader, received widespread acclaim for bringing depth and emotional complexity to the character. The films were also lauded for their thoughtful storytelling and character development.

Financially, the trilogy was a hit, collectively grossing over $1.6 billion worldwide. Rise of the Planet of the Apes had a global box office of around $481 million, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes exceeded this with approximately $710 million, and War for the Planet of the Apes completed the trilogy with around $490 million. Numbers like that would surely guarantee Ball gets to finish his story.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 10. Watch the trailer below: