The Big Picture Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes explores themes of leadership, violence, and societal conflict between humans and apes.

A young ape, Noa, challenges the teachings of the past, and faces difficult decisions to shape the future for both apes and humans.

The final trailer reveals a struggle for power as Proximus Caesar seeks domination, while Noa aims to prevent violence.

The final trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been released, and it surprisingly reveals crucial details about the plot of the movie a few days away from its theatrical debut. The upcoming installment directed by Wes Ball will take the franchise in a new direction, after the previous trilogy starring Andy Serkis as Caesar paved the way for the adventure that will be seen on the big screen this summer. Noa (Owen Teague) must find a way to make his fellow apes understand that violence is not the answer, but he'll have a hard time doing so considering how Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) wants to rule above everyone.

The new trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes gives audiences a new look at Noa's past, and how unpredictable tragedies shaped him into the ape he is at the beginning of the movie. While viewers get to know the protagonist of the new story, the trailer also reminds them how the human character played by Freya Allan can actually talk. The fact that Mae can communicate with the apes who can help her is surprising because, at this point of the franchise's timeline, humans have already been reduced to feral creatures.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to continue the franchise's legacy with a story that will also include performances from Peter Macon, William H. Macy and Travis Jeffery, as Noa continues to learn why humans went from the dominating species of the planet to the vulnerable creatures they've become. After starring in The Orville, Macon will step into the shoes of Raka, a wise orangutan who will become good friends with Noa over the course of his journey. At the same time, William H. Macy will portray a human character, but his role in the story is tightly kept under wraps.

Who Wrote 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?'

Close

The final trailer of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has it made very clear how 20th Century Studios are trying to propel the property into the future by introducing new characters that could lead more installments if the movie is successful. The screenplay for Wes Ball's upcoming adventure was written by Josh Friedman, who is currently working with James Cameron to outline the future of Pandora in the new Avatar sequels. The stage has been set for the apes to follow a new leader, in what could turn out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters May 10. Check out the trailer below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Find Tickets Now