The Big Picture A new trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sets the stage for a thrilling adventure in the Bronze Age.

Leading ape Noa and mysterious human Nova face off against the villainous Proximus Caesar in a battle for freedom.

Teague steps into the role of lead ape Noa with advice from Serkis, promising an exciting new chapter for the franchise.

Apes! Together! Strong! A new trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been revealed ahead of the film's premiere in May. The new clip offers audiences yet another look at the protagonists in the sequel to the 2010s Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy. Set centuries after the demise of Caesar (Andy Serkis), and his iconic exploits of leading a community of intelligent apes into a brave, new future, the time has come for new apes to make their mark on the world as they head into their Bronze Age. However, as with the advancement of civilizations throughout history, there is friction when competing ideas regarding progress emerge.

At the forefront of this new adventure is an ape, Noa, portrayed by Owen Teague, who is on a journey to chart the course for the future of apekind and humanity. Accompanying Noa on this adventure is a human with a mysterious past, Nova, played by Freya Allan. The trailer begins with Noa and Nova approaching what resembles a sophisticated ape settlement. The pair is soon introduced to, and welcomed by the villainous, and ever-growing menace for apekind, Proximus Caesar. Portrayed by Kevin Durand, Proximus Caeser is set to enslave other ape communities under his flag, and as the trailer shows, he has the trailer shows, he has the required muscle to achieve his desires. All that is left is the last of humanity's remnant technology, and loyalty from his fellow apes. However, loyalty won't come easy as Noa defies Proximus Caeser's request to "Bend for your king" - his answer is simple, "Never."

Directed by Wes Ball, the filmmaker behind the Maze Runner film series, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to release on May 10, 2024, coming nearly seven years after the last installment, War for the Planet of the Apes. The upcoming movie has big shoes to fill given that the previous trilogy was a massive success at the box office, grossing over $1.6 billion worldwide. The trilogy of Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), buoyed by the exemplary display of Serkis' as Caesar, built a thrilling franchise.

Teague Learned From Andy Serkis

Much of the storyline, and success of the previous trilogy hinged largely on the character of Caesar. As we move into a new era with Teague's Noa, the actor, in an interview with Collider, details the advice he received from Serkis as he stepped into the role of lead primate.

Yeah, I mean, he gave me a lot of words of wisdom, but that was one of the most comforting things because, you know, the beginning of this process was quite overwhelming. And then I was like, I don't know if I can do this. So hearing that kind of like this is... the ape is a costume you put on and approach it as you would any other character was really helpful to hear.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 10. Check out the trailer below: