The first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been released by 20th Century Studios, depicting what the world looks like sometime after Caesar's (Andy Serkis) death. Even if the apes had learned to work together while building a better world, things didn't work out for them. And now, they'll be thrown directly toward a hostile environment, where it will be crucial for them to fight to see another day. A new world awaits the group of apes that were led to a better life, but finding the peace they fought for won't be as easy as originally thought, setting the stage for the battle to come.

Owen Teague stars as Cornelius, Caesar's son, as he has to live with the legacy of his father being the great leader who tried to change the life of his community. With humanity back to a feral state, the apes might very well be the smartest species on Earth. It remains to be seen what it means for them to hold power above every creature they can find, and what they'll do to build a better civilization than the one that created them. While the ape community learns about itself, the world is still full of threats that could take away the life they have built for themselves, placing the main characters in mortal danger.

Freya Allan, Peter Macon and Eka Darville will also star in the continuation to the Planet of the Apes franchise, in a new installment directed by Wes Ball. The filmmaker is famous for the work he put into the Maze Runner film series, where each installment of that trilogy prepared him to be at the front of the franchise about intelligent apes who can control weapons. The planet of the apes is headed towards a new age, where things will look very differently from the time when Caesar was able to convince his species that they could aspire to be better than the humans that roamed the planet before them.

Is Caesar in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'?

Years before Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes entered development, the franchise was entirely focused on Cornelius' father, Caesar. Starting as a young creature under the care of Dr. Will Rodman (James Franco), Caesar eventually grew up to become the leader of his community. During Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, he was even challenged by the one he considered to be his friend, Koba (Toby Kebbell). After his peaceful death in the last movie in the franchise, it's time for Caesar's son to go on his own journey, as the rest of the apes have to adapt to an uncertain environment.

You can check out the first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes above and explore everything we know about the film with our handy guide. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 24, 2024.