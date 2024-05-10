The Big Picture John Paesano's score for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes pays homage to Jerry Goldsmith's original score, while exploring a new musical landscape.

Fans will love "Human Hunt," which modernizes Goldsmith's iconic track while maintaining its distinctive character.

The vinyl release features stunning artwork and is available for pre-order, bridging the franchise's legacy with a fresh twist.

Collider is excited to exclusively announce the premiere physical release of John Paesano’s evocative score for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The vinyl release, brought to you by Mutant in collaboration with Hollywood Records and 20th Century Studios, promises to be a must-have for fans of the franchise and film score enthusiasts alike. Paesano’s score pays homage to Jerry Goldsmith’s iconic original Planet of the Apes soundtrack while venturing into a new musical landscape that explores this uncharted era of the series. The result is a captivating musical journey filled with wonder and powerful emotional themes.

Mutant co-founder Mo Shafeek praised Paesano’s work, stating, “Paesano has been quietly producing some of the best genre scores of the last decade. His music for the Daredevil series, Marvel’s Spider-Man games, and the Maze Runner trilogy have all led to this in some way. With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, he has crafted a beautiful and sweeping score for a massive dystopian world, inhabited with nuanced and delicate characters. And he does so while respecting the source material and the legacy of the franchises that loom large. It's a tightrope that Paesano deftly walks with well-earned confidence.”

Pre-Order the 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Vinyl Today

One of the standout tracks, “Human Hunt,” is a direct nod to Jerry Goldsmith’s legendary “The Hunt” from the original 1968 film. Fans will appreciate how Paesano has modernized the iconic track while retaining its distinctive character. “I wanted to ensure that we returned to the essence of the original 1968 Jerry Goldsmith score,” Paesano explained. “It’s so iconic. I aimed to enhance the original Jerry piano motif from ‘The Hunt’ and give it a more robust, modern cinematic quality. I modernized the arrangement while preserving Jerry’s distinctive character.”

Paesano continued, “[Director] Wes [Ball] and I discussed our appreciation for the audible presence of real instruments in Jerry’s score. It felt so intimate. Listening to them, you can discern the texture of each instrument, and I was resolute about not overloading the score and losing that essence. Wes and I wanted to not only honor the musical language from the Planet of the Apes franchise that Jerry established, but also carve our own path forward for this next chapter. It was crucial for us to pay homage to the legacy of the franchise while also bringing something fresh and unique to the table.”

The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes original soundtrack features stunning artwork by Henry Abrams and is pressed on 2x 140-gram color vinyl. Fans can pre-order this collector’s item starting Friday, May 10, at 9am PT/11am CT/12pm ET on Mutant's webstore, madebymutant.com, for $40.

Discover the Tracklist for 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Soundtrack

Disc One

Side One:

Discovery The Climb Maybe Echo Eagle Clan Marauders in the Mist

Side Two:

Noa’s Purpose The Valley Beyond They Are Like You Human Hunt New Weapon

Disc Two

Side One:

Memories of Home A Kingdom for Apes Together Strong Simian Summit A Past Discovered

Side Two:

What a Wonderful Day Cannot Trust a Human Ape Aquatics It Was Ours (Vinyl Edition) We Will Rebuild

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of cinematic history with this beautifully crafted score that bridges the legacy of the Planet of the Apes franchise with a fresh, modern twist. Order your copy today and immerse yourself in the world of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

