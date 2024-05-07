A franchise with a history that dates back almost 60 years, when the announcement of a reboot of Planet of the Apes was first made, it was met with more than a few raised eyebrows. Three movies later, minds have well and truly been changed, with Rise, Dawn, and War all proving to be major Box Office successes. With that in mind, there was always going to be a fourth outing, with that announcement coming in April 2019.

That fourth outing is coming in the form of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, a movie ready to shake up the status quo established in the franchise with a new director and new lead performers ready to push the franchise in a new direction. That direction is now almost upon us, and, with that in mind, here is a look at where you can watch Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes officially debuts in the US on May 10, a day following its debut in the UK and two days following its premiere around the world in countries like France, Italy, and South Korea.

Is 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' in Theaters?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Yes! For such a major blockbuster, the big screen was only right, with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes joining the plethora of huge movie content hitting screens in May. From Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in The Fall Guy to John Krasinski's next directorial effort in IF, there is plenty to sink your teeth into as we wait for summer to arrive.

Find Showtimes for 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Image via 20th Century Studios

Here are some handy links to make sure you don't miss out on tickets to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Watch the Trailer for 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Released on April 30, and available to watch above, this final trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes swirls with anticipation as Owen Teague's Noa tries to convince the rest of the apes that violence is not the answer. However, Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) has different ideas, leading to a battle of words and wisdom as the two try to turn the fate of their followers in different directions. Brooding and with a true sense of grandiosity, this might just feel like the biggest installment in the franchise yet, not simply because it has the longest runtime.

What Is 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' About?

Image via 20th Century Studios

An official synopsis for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes reads:

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Where To Watch the Caesar Trilogy

Close

'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' (2011)

This epic reboot of an iconic franchise was the birth of a new major blockbuster series, with the likes of Andy Serkis, James Franco, and John Lithgow starring. Franco portrays pharmaceutical chemist Will Rodman, a man dedicated to his craft who discovers the impressively intelligent Caesar (Serkis), the ape from whom the evolution of apes and their destiny to take over the Earth begins. Powerful and gripping, there's no doubt that this movie earned enough praise to warrant three subsequent films, with the potential for more certainly high.

'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' (2014)

There were high expectations when this franchise returned three years after Rise of the Planet of the Apes, with another stellar cast leading the drama. With Caesar now heading up his ape society, he and his comrades capitalize on a deadly human virus as the population of their rivals decreases, leaving the door open for greater ape dominance. The eighth-highest-grossing film of 2014, not only was this popcorn flick received with high praise, but it demanded a third outing, with the Box Office triumph ready to print more money for 20th Century Studios.

'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Feeling like the perfect violent culmination of a trilogy, War for the Planet of the Apes does exactly what it says on the tin, with Caesar and his army forced to go to war with a deathly determined group of humans. However, luck begins to dwindle for the apes, with their chances of success shockingly decreasing, leading to Caesar changing his attitude from intent for apes to thrive back to them simply needing to survive. Perhaps the most critically acclaimed of the first three outings, War for the Planet of the Apes even scored a nomination for Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards, highlighting the franchise's chokehold on wildly impressive aesthetic cinema.