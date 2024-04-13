The Big Picture Kingdom of the Spiders is an eco-horror film with real tarantulas and a terrifying finale.

The movie echoes Jaws, The Birds, and Tremors, mixing familiar elements into an original creature feature.

Despite some flaws and controversial spider scenes, the film's climax delivers a truly chilling experience.

There are few horror movies creepier than a good creature feature showcasing tons of disgusting spiders killing people. 1990's Arachnophobia, with Jeff Daniels and John Goodman, is the best, but there's also sillier ones, like the David Arquette and Scarlett Johansson-led Eight Legged Freaks, or 2024's Sting, which is about a spider that quickly grows to giant proportions. Before all of them, however, was 1977's Kingdom of the Spiders. It's part Jaws, part The Birds, and part Tremors, using hundreds of real-life tarantulas to tell the story of a town overrun by spiders feeding on human flesh. Oh, and it stars William Shatner at his absolute best.

'Kingdom of the Spiders' Is a Mash-up of Classic Horror Movies

Kingdom of the Spiders falls into the category of eco-horror, a subgenre that shows animals and the earth fighting back against the ills of humanity. King Kong is one of the earliest examples of this, with a giant ape kidnapped from his home breaking free of his confines in New York City. The Bay is a more recent example, with its plot about which mutated evils lurk in the waters created by our runoff. The 1970s and '80s were filled with these types of films, like Frogs and Prophecy.

Kingdom of the Spiders taps into that, as well. Due to our use of pesticides like DDT, spiders are running out of their food supply, so they find themselves turning to feeding on livestock and even humans. It's a creature feature with a message, but that doesn't mean that it's preachy. The similarities to the larger movies of the time are all there, as Steven Spielberg's Jaws had come out just a few years earlier, and just as the Amity mayor complained about the effect the shark attacks were having on the community, so does a city official in Kingdom of the Spiders. The film even has an out-of-town expert come in, Diane Ashley (Tiffany Bolling), to let everyone know what's really happening, just like Jaws had with Richard Dreyfuss' Hooper. There are also similarities to Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, with little creatures running amok, as well as Night of the Living Dead and Gremlins. It's easy to see how later films like Tremors were influenced by Kingdom of the Spiders, as well, but this one is still an original creation.

'Kingdom of the Spiders' Used Real Tarantulas in Controversial Fashion

Kingdom of the Spiders stars William Shatner as a veterinarian named Rack Hansen, and while he's a bit of a womanizing misogynist (a flaw of many 1970s films), Shatner's character isn't a parody of himself like he's been known for at times, but instead, he's a fairly well-thought-out person. Rack's brother died in Vietnam, and now he takes care of his widow, Terry (Marcy Lafferty), and daughter, Linda (Natasha Ryan). His brother's wife proclaims to love him, and he cares about her, but when she calls him by her dead husband's name, we know what she feels isn't real. Kingdom of the Spiders has a message not only about what we've done to our planet, but about what we've done to ourselves, as well.

Kingdom of the Spiders features hundreds if not thousands of real tarantulas. There are no bad practical effects to be found in the film, which makes everything even more creepy. In a Shout! Factory TV Original, Williams Shatner spoke about being covered in tarantulas in Kingdom of the Spiders, remarking that, "One is hard-wired to be afraid of creepy crawly things. Once I learned that the sting is, it hurts, but it's more like a bee sting, the bite of a tarantula isn't that bad." He also spoke about the hooks of their legs in his skin and how he wanted to scream when they were climbing him. That didn't stop him, however, from attaching one live spider to his face with sticky gum.

While the live tarantulas make everything in Kingdom of the Spiders that much more realistic and scary, there's also some major controversy because of that. Eight-Legged Freaks used CGI and the final boss spider scenes in Arachnophobia relied on practical effects, meaning that no real spiders were harmed, but the same can't be said with this one. Not only do we see people throwing and spraying the tarantulas, but a few scenes show them being stomped on and run over with a car. It's not a close-up of constant human-on-spider violence, but it is there and unfortunate. Shatner said, "There were a few harmed, but very few. We were very careful, very conscious that they were alive and there was no arachnid union."

'Kingdom of the Spiders' Might Be Flawed, but It Features a Terrifying Finale

From misogyny to spider cruelty, Kingdom of the Spiders does have its issues. It's also a bit dated, something from its time that seems a bit funny with some acting and dialogue that doesn't hold up now. Still, it's far from a "so bad it's good" type of movie. While it may not be as good as Arachnophobia, it's also not an over-the-top comedy like Eight Legged Freaks. In fact, one of Kingdom of the Spider's worst flaws is actually one of its best full-circle moments.

The movie begins with "Peaceful Verde Valley" by Dorsey Burnette, a country song, playing. Its peacefulness doesn't match the horror of what's to come (the score is as creepy as the spiders when the action does start). This can be seen as a lovable flaw to a cheesy 70s monster movie, but there is a purpose to using a song that doesn't go with the tone. At the end of Kingdom of the Spiders, our heroes have locked themselves inside a diner, boarding up the doors and windows as thousands of tarantulas approach.

In the morning, they turn on the radio, waiting to hear a news report about the latest developments about the spider attack. Instead, a DJ rambles on like nothing is wrong before "Peaceful Verde Valley" comes on. Rack looks out the window to see if the tarantulas are still out there, but his view is blocked by a thick coat of spider webs completely covering the glass. The film then cuts to the outside of the diner, showing it swallowed up by webs. As the camera pulls back, the entire town is encompassed in silk, as well. The soothing song continues to play as Kingdom of the Spiders comes to an end, with our heroes still alive for now, but escape impossible. We never know if our protagonists live, and that might be the scariest part of the film; despite its flaws, Kingdom of the Spiders is a success because of those moments.

Kingdom of the Spiders is available to watch on Tubi in the U.S.

