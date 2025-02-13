The highly anticipated teaser of Vijay Devrakonda’s (Kalki 2898 AD) Telugu-language film is finally out. Previously titled, VD12, the new teaser confirmed the official title to be Kingdom (Saamraajya in Hindi). Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri the feature was announced in 2023 and has been a long time in making, hyping fans further for the arrival of the first teaser of the film.

The cryptic teaser doesn’t give away much but promises a lot of action, a thrilling plot, and a bloody war on the horizon. The teaser was released in three languages, with the Hindi trailer having a voiceover from Ranbir Kapoor while Jr NTR and Suriya gave voice-overs to the Telugu and Tamil versions. While the trailer doesn’t give away the plot details, the narration talks about a never-ending war, blood flowing in rivers and the only options being to stay, run or retreat. As we see, many people die in this war. Amid this war, Devrakonda rises as the savior, who is willing to go to any length to stop this.

The Team Behind ‘Kingdom’

No further star cast has been announced for Kingdom, so for now Devrakonda is shouldering it as a one-man army. Given it’s a Telugu film, the female lead will be announced with the same festivity, as the latest teaser, so, it's just a matter of time before other characters are revealed with the same panache. Devrakonda is a well-known face in South Indian cinema as well as Bollywood. His credits include the rom-com Pelli Choopulu, biographical drama Mahanati, Geetha Govindam, and the comedy thriller Taxiwaala. Nonetheless, he is best known for Animal director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s drama Arjun Reddy, which bagged him a Filmfare Best Actor Award. The movie’s success also bagged a Hindi remake Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor. He’s also a successful producer, making films like Meeku Maathrame Cheptha and Pushpaka Vimanam under his King of the Hill Entertainment banner.

The film is helmed by Tinnanuri, who directs from his own script. He has a couple of credits under his belt, like Malli Raava and Magic, but he is best known for the sports drama Jersey, a movie about late bloomers who want to aspire in sports but face several complications. It starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath with Ronit Kamra, Sathyaraj, and more, and won a National Film Award (the highest film honor in the country). The success of the film propelled a Hindi remake of the same name starring Kapoor. With talents across the board, Kingdom will be a feature to watch out for.

Kingdom hits Indian cinemas on May 30. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates and check out the new trailer above.