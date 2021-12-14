The world is currently being taken over by the Spider-Verse with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that is not the only high-profile release coming out this holiday season. The prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, The King’s Man, is set to release next week and in preparation, 20th Century Studios has released the final trailer.

While the other trailers have all been about the origins of the Kingsman organization and the franchise's continued zany action, this final stamp on the marketing train sets its focus on the three main villains of this action-packed war romp. The footage humorously showcases the villains' strengths and weaknesses, playing into its bonkers tone, with the first character focus on the assassin Gavrilo Princip (played by Robert Aramayo).

What is unique about his character is the hilarious way the narrative jabs at his connection to history. Princip infamously started World War I with his assassination of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand, which the narrator of the trailer credits as his only strength while putting more salt on the wound, saying that his “arm strength” is his weakness. This heartily alludes to the failed first attempt at the assassination where Princip and his fellow conspirators blew up the wrong car, which is also seen in this trailer.

Then the footage moves on to “Super Spy” Mata Hari (played by Alexandra Maria Lara), loosely based on the woman accused of being a German spy during World War I. Her strength is the all-important “screen presence” while her weakness is, hilariously, scarves." As absurd as these characters may be, nothing compares to the “crazed monk” Rasputin (played by Rhys Ifans) who is so insane the trailer leaves his strengths and weaknesses up to your imagination. This is the type of villain who appears to love a good show, snarls at the most bizarre times, and is a bit of a foodie with no manners. Like the other two villains, Rasputin appears to be a heightened version of an actual Russian mystic whose influence spread throughout World War I. The rest of the trailer finishes by showcasing many of the over-the-top action set pieces we have seen in other various teasers with the tagline, “Nobility is born in blood."

The King’s Man marks the third film and first prequel in this larger-than-life action franchise which will soon be joined by the untitled Kingsman 3. That particular sequel has recently been confirmed to start shooting in September 2022 by series director Matthew Vaughn.

The King’s Man looks to push the boundaries of its absurdist style when it comes crashing exclusively into theaters on December 22. The film stars Aramayo, Lara, Ifans, Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Tucci, Daniel Brühl, and Djimon Hounsou. You can watch the final trailer below:

