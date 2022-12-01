What happens when the brutal and unforgiving terrain that is the criminal underworld gets a full blend with the unique, hard-to-explain forces that back the supernatural? You get a threat unlike any other faced by the Masire brothers who govern the underworld of Johannesburg. With the second season of Kings of Jo’burg set to arrive on Netflix on January 27, the streamer has released a trailer for fans to get their first look at the upcoming season in the new clip, showcasing the disturbing dynamic that ensues when the natural and the supernatural clash.

The new trailer paints the new season as one wherein there is very little chance for error, something big is coming and time is running out for the Masire brothers. The trailer with a somber, menacing tone in the background as a pair of men at the dead of night, shovels in hand, are filling in what seems to be a grave in the middle of nowhere. Mogomotsi “Mo” Masire’s (Zolisa Xaluva) nights are anything but peaceful, as his sleep is haunted by dreams of a past he once had but lost. We see scenes of a takedown in a garage, a pair of menacing stares are shown, a lady leaning into a car via a window and our first glimpse of the supernatural threat the Masire face – a young standing with his eyes glowing light blue. Mo is sat in a car, exhausted when we get a voice over with an advice, “do not hold back.”

Despite being under significant emotional stress, while under the watchful eye of the law, Mo is not perturbed to stop ruling the streets and everyone is aware. “Masire is making his move,” a voice says. Of course, he is. You don’t rise to such heights with sticking your neck out. Mo is shown gearing up his team for action, there is a standoff beneath a bridge but then we see the cowries, the voodoo, the dark magic being carried out by a lady behind beaded curtains.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Blood & Water’ Season 3 Trailer Reveals Dangerous Times Ahead for Puleng

Kings of Jo’burg also stars Shona Ferguson as Simon 'Vader' Masire, Sello Sebotsane as Stan Mazibuko, Tsholofelo Matshaba as Jazmine Gumede, Connie Ferguson as Masire Mermaid, Cindy Mahlangu as Phumzi, Tk Sebothoma as Tlotlo Masire among a host of others. The show is created by Shona Ferguson who passed away on July 30, 2021.

Kings of Jo’burg will return on January 27, 2023. Watch the trailer below: