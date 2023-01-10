Only a couple of weeks away from its return, Netflix has released the official trailer for its South African criminal underworld series, Kings of Jo’burg. Led by Zolisa Xaluva, who portrays Mogomotsi “Mo” Masirethe, the trailer shows that despite the encroachment of rival families and the uncertainty of the supernatural, the Masire family still holds Johannesburg under its fierce iron grip.

There is no room for error. There is no room for weakness cause the jackals are circling and that is evident pretty early on in the trailer. The city of Johannesburg is run by the Masire family, helmed by its two brothers, Simon "Vader" Masire (Shona Ferguson) and Mo. Simon was the feared “big dog” of the yard, sadly for his family, he is no more and Mo acknowledges that he is not his brother. His enemies have smelt this uncertainty and declared, “Jozi has no king” while adding “Mo is weak.” The dominion of the Masires over the city is about to be challenged, fiercely.

While there is an ever-looming threat of war, there is still a need for those who have lost loved ones to grieve and do so properly. If not, there will present a blurring of the lines between seeking justice and taking revenge. Within that distorted purview, relationships that mean the world get swept away by the tidal wave of unresolved emotions. However, against this backdrop, with the police sniffing around there ensues a fierce battle to enthrone or in Mo’s case, enshrine his dominance as the “king of Jo’burg”. Aside from the layers of criminal conflict and emotional distress, the trailer promises yet another layer set to be added to this new season. Mo’s ascension to the seat of power in his family means that he has inherited new enemies of both the natural and the supernatural ilk as the Masire seek to show everyone who runs the City of Gold.

Kings of Jo’burg is created by Ferguson who passed away on July 30, 2021 and also starred as Simon 'Vader' in the series. The series cast includes some of South Africa’s finest including Sello Sebotsane as Stan Mazibuko, Tsholofelo Matshaba as Jazmine Gumede, Connie Ferguson as Masire Mermaid, Cindy Mahlangu as Phumzi, Tk Sebothoma as Tlotlo Masire, Enyinna Nwigwe as Aliko Bajo among a host of others. The series is produced by Ferguson Films and Samad Davis Production.

Kings of Jo’burg returns to Netflix on January 27, 2023. Watch the official trailer and read the synopsis for the new season below: