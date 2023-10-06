The Big Picture It may come as a surprise, but The King's Speech and the adult film Snookered actually shared the same filming location.

The contrasting styles of the two films highlight the vast differences in tone and subject matter between mainstream dramas and adult cinema.

The shooting location, 33 Portland Place, has since been sold and has not been used for major film projects in recent years, but it remains a symbol of the interconnectedness of the film industry.

The history of cinema is full of unexpected movies sharing some sort of bizarre or inexplicable connections. Often, the last two movies you’d ever associate with one another turn out to be very close in some specific way. For instance, in 2016, cinematographer James Laxton lensed the masterpiece Moonlight and also the widely maligned Yoga Hosers. Who knew there was some connective tissue between Nazi bratwurst and that Barry Jenkins-directed classic? Meanwhile, those family-friendly Spy Kids movies introduced the titular star of the super violent Machete movies to the world. There's really no end in sight for the strange ways wildly different motion pictures are often united, whether through intentional creative decisions or accidental production details. So it is with The King's Speech, a 2010 Oscars darling that has a very close kinship with another unexpected motion picture.

You could spend years guessing just what unexpected motion picture is tied into the legacy of The King's Speech, and it's likely you'd never guess the answer. It turns out that The King's Speech shot several of its most critical scenes in a space previously used by the 2008 film Snookered. If that name sounds unfamiliar to you, Snookered is a 2008 gay adult film. Long before The King's Speech used a London property to depict King George VI's speech lessons and burgeoning friendship with a speech therapist, this same environment was used for much more explicit depictions of male bonding.

How 'The King's Speech' And 'Snookered' Shared a Set

Image Via Momentum Pictures

Let’s get one thing straight right out of the gate: the inexplicable nature of The King’s Speech and Snookered sharing a set is not fascinating because adult cinema is innately “perverse” or “lowbrow”. Filmmaking depicting physical intimacy between consenting adults is as valid of a form of cinematic expression as any sex work is real work. The disparity between the two titles isn’t because adult movies are “bad” but rather just the wildly different tones between these projects. Snookered is all about raw visceral passion, moans dominate the soundtrack and tight close-ups of abs fill so many frames. The King’s Speech, meanwhile, adheres to the subdued visual aesthetic of a typical award season drama focusing on a member of the Royal Family. The two productions couldn’t be more different in style if they were filmed on separate planets!

A February 2011 piece for The Guardian broke down this phenomenon and how exactly the world of adult cinema had become intertwined with The King's Speech. Per this publication, scenes in The King's Speech set in the office of speech therapist Lionel Logue (Geoffrey Rush) were shot at a place located at 33 Portland Place, London. The outlet noted that this domicile could be rented for use for a wide array of purposes, while pointing to a comment from the press secretary of the property’s owner that the rooms at this place had recently housed very lewd parties. “Everything goes on at Portland Place – it's a fairly wild house," an unnamed staff member at 33 Portland Place told The Guardian.

How did The King’s Speech come to use this specific building? Well, a separate piece in The Guardian revealed that the film wasn’t able to utilize the rooms utilized by the actual Logue because of their cramped size. Needing more expansive environments to fit a film crew and actors in, 33 Portland Place, with its expansive yet idiosyncratic interior structure and old-timey look, was selected. While there, production designer Eve Stewart fell head over heels for a patch of withering wallpaper found in one section of the home's wall. She ended up replicating this style of wallpaper all across a wall that the film's King George would sit in front of often. The practical necessity of filming a major movie brought The King’s Speech to 33 Portland Place. Unique details about the location made crew members like Stewart enamored with it.

However, just because 33 Portland Place fit the bill for what The King’s Speech needed for some of its most critical scenes doesn’t mean this Best Picture winner had exclusive rights to this domain. On the contrary, since this location could just be rented out, anyone could film here — including the crew of a lewd movie. The location would also be used as a backdrop in the 2011 erotic queer short film Spring and, before The King's Speech rolled around, was also utilized as the backdrop for the music video for Amy Winehouse's "Rehab." The King’s Speech and Snookered may have shared a set, but they’re just two of many pop culture properties that have gone to 33 Portland Place for cinematic purposes.

RELATED: 10 Best Movies About English Royalty, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

What Became of The Shooting Location From ‘The King’s Speech’?

Image via The Weinstein Company

In 2015, 33 Portland Place owner Edward Davenport was forced to sell off this location in response to the financial woes stemming from his extensive legal woes (he was convicted in 2011 for extensive fraud). In the years that followed, 33 Portland Place was purchased by a new wealthy owner, while reports emerged in 2016 that Davenport was once again holding very lewd parties at this domicile. Something that hasn't happened as often in the last decade, though, is pop culture properties shooting at 33 Portland Place. Likely in response to both The King's Speech becoming a cultural phenomenon and worries about being associated in any way with Davenport's crimes, there have been no reported major projects (neither mainstream movies nor adult cinema) shot at 33 Portland Place in recent years.

All that peeled wallpaper and unique internal architecture has been absent from the world of cinema for years now, but its presence in The King’s Speech and Snookered will forever make 33 Portland Place legendary in the world of filmed storytelling. Not only did this location prove so visually versatile that it could house radically different projects, but it also functioned as a reminder of how so much cinematic storytelling is connected in ways we could never imagine. Whether you’re making movies about King George’s speech therapy sessions or projects about beefy dudes thrusting into one another, cinema is a vast tapestry whose various pieces often fit together more often than they repel one another.

33 Portland Place is also a reminder of how often movies are forced to reuse practical shooting locations. After all, though there may be an infinite number of ideas for major motion pictures, but there’s only a finite amount of space in which motion pictures can be filmed! Watch enough features, and you’re bound to see some overlap between the real-world locales that motion pictures are shot against. Sometimes, this means certain shops in New Jersey or Georgia will show up in different TV shows and movies. Other times, this means an adult movie and The King’s Speech both rented out the same London house. If only 33 Portland Place was more openly utilized as a place to shoot projects these days, who knows what other productions would’ve ended up connected to the respective legacies of Snookered and The King’s Speech.