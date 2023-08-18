The Big Picture NBC's Kings is a short-lived series that tells a modern-day retelling of the biblical tale of King David, filled with power, faith, and war.

Ian McShane delivers a three-dimensional performance as King Silas, using religion as a justification for his actions but only when it benefits him.

Sebastian Stan shines as Jack Benjamin, a conflicted character struggling with his homosexuality and resentment towards his father, leading him to join a coup.

Way back when the 2007 WGA Strike was looming over the network’s heads, one last show made it through NBC’s greenlighting round. Said show was simply titled Kings, contrasting greatly with the ambitious scope it would eventually display. Created by Michael Green, who by that time had worked on Smallville, Everwood, and Heroes, the series was loosely based on the Biblical tale of King David — yes, from the story of David and Goliath. The retelling was brought to a modern-day setting, with a monarchy ruling over the kingdom of Gilboa. Adding clash to the contrast, Ian McShane was cast as King Silas Benjamin, the current ruler of Gilboa who sees a menace in Christopher Egan’s David Shepherd, a soldier turned into the people’s idol. Sebastian Stan gives life to Silas’s son, Jack Benjamin, who’s basically on no one’s side but his own. The short-lived series mixes these and more characters to bring an engaging and bingeable drama about power, faith, and war to life.

What Is ‘Kings’ About?

Kings wastes no time in introducing its characters, the settings, and their problems. Gilboa starts as a recently constituted kingdom at peace, though the series quickly flashes forward to the nation being at war again merely two years later. Egan’s David is a brave and selfless soldier who rescues none other than Stan’s Jack from the clutches of the warring kingdom of Gath. A picture taken by another soldier sees him fearlessly facing down a Goliath tank after saving Jack's life, which turns David into a national hero and prompts him to be constantly mixed in with the royal family. McShane’s Silas sees him as a menace to his rule, as he believes God himself has chosen David to replace him. Regardless, David has blind trust in the king and, most of all, the monarchy. Faith plays a key factor, as both Silas and David are believers, only with very different amounts of malice guiding their actions.

The complexity of Kings is further explored when the rest of the king’s family is introduced. Michelle (Allison Miller), Jack’s sister, is constantly at odds with her father either because of her attempts to improve Gilboa’s health care or her forbidden romance with David. Queen Rose (Susanna Thompson) is a strategist who aids the king in making choices that keep them in power, even if it hurts her family or the people of Gilboa. Rose’s brother, William (Dylan Baker), is responsible for funding the kingdom but uses this as leverage when he blackmails Silas into continuing the war with Gath, as his company profits from warfare. William’s son, the shady Andrew (Macaulay Culkin), follows his father’s scheming footsteps and eventually betrays him in the same race for power that everybody is running. Trying to be the royal family’s spiritual guide is Reverend Samuels (Eamonn Walker), who initially helped Silas rise to power, but then fails catastrophically in keeping the king centered – leading to them becoming enemies as the reverend eventually joins William’s planned coup.

Sebastian Stan and Ian McShane Elevate the Power Dynamics in ‘Kings’

McShane’s Silas is a three-dimensional character, with more and more flaws at every turn, but never losing his grip on his true motivator: power. He uses religion as the justification for many of the horrible things he does, but only when it benefits him. He’s a firm and stern man, fixated on keeping his position — and McShane’s range captures all these flawed characteristics. David’s loyalty towards him is unearned and Silas takes advantage of it at every moment, using the young man for his own gain and eventually betraying him by fabricating evidence that he’s a spy from Gath. We do see a more human side of Silas when he spends time with his secret family, formed by his secret lover Helen (Sarita Choudhury) and their son Seth (Kadin George). Kings' first and only season, which spans a total of 13 episodes, shows Silas’s rise and fall and then rise again in the end, with McShane always proving he’s a natural in these powerful roles.

Stan is at his best when he portrays a conflicted man. Jack not only has the burden of being the eldest male son, but he’s also gay and neither one of his parents accepts him, as his lifestyle represents a problem for the monarchy. The pain Stan embodies when his mother calls his sexual orientation a “mistake of character” is palpable (not even modern-day fictional monarchies are exempt from homophobia). Trying to fit in, he breaks off his clandestine relationship with Joseph (Michael Arden) and takes one of his mother’s enemies, media secretary Katrina (Leslie Bibb), as his fiancée. This leads to him being constantly angry at everything and everyone, as well as having an ever-growing resentment toward his father. His anger and frustration are motivators for him to also join William’s coup — in which he gets close to being crowned himself after an assassination attempt on the king — only for his dream to be truncated by Silas’s last-minute return. Being at odds with his father appears to be Jack’s destiny — Stan and McShane would’ve only made this relationship more addictive to watch had the show continued.

Why Was ‘Kings’ Canceled?

Kings had everything laid out to be a triumph — a story that kept you at the edge with an extraordinary cast. McShane was spot-on as Silas the tyrant, with Stan as the angsty and conflicted Jack evoking empathy no matter how low he sunk. The settings felt unique, with an alternate reality Manhattan as the center of a supposedly-thriving modern-day absolute monarchy. It also had the participation of remarkable guest stars such as Brian Cox as Vesper Abaddon, a former rival king, the late Mark Margolis in yet another antagonistic role as the leader of Gath, and Saffron Burrows as Death herself, with whom Silas strikes a deal to save Michelle from a mysterious illness.

For a broadcast network show that had this level of scheming and power play, Kings was perhaps ahead of its time. In 2009, the TV audience had yet to come across Game of Thrones and House of Cards to develop such a large hunger for a political drama. The somewhat confusing mix of adapting a biblical text to a current society might have played against the show. In a goodbye letter penned by Green himself, he states the cancelation was due to low ratings. The show started airing on Sundays, but NBC moved it to Saturdays after only four episodes, and that was already a virtual cancelation. The network didn’t really know how to market the show, as they didn’t want to direct much focus on its religious aspects.

Binge-watching Kings today does indeed leave you wanting more. Still, even knowing there are no further seasons and that many questions will be left unanswered, the experience of getting to know this story and its characters is a welcome one. McShane gives yet another solid and engaging performance and Stan, even early in his career, shows he was made to be a leading man. After departing Kings, both actors have since gone on to have phenomenal careers, building up an even broader filmography. Nowadays, McShane is set to reprise his role as Continental Hotel manager Winston in the John Wick spin-off Ballerina along Ana de Armas, while Stan is set to return as the Winter Soldier in Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts.