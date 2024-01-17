The Big Picture Kingsley Ben-Adir takes on the role of music legend Bob Marley in the upcoming feature film Bob Marley: One Love.

Ben-Adir went to great lengths to embody the character, even practicing the patois on the set of another film.

The film aims to provide an intimate portrait of Marley's life, from his upbringing in Jamaica to his status as a globally renowned reggae singer.

Kingsley Ben-Adir has played very versatile roles in the past year from playing a Marvel villain in Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion to playing Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling, among others. The new year will see him portraying the life of music legend Bob Marley in the upcoming feature Bob Marley: One Love.

The biopic is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script he penned with Terence Winter, Frank E. Flowers, and Zach Baylin, from a story by Winter and Flowers. One Love is billed as a feature that "celebrates the life and music" of the singer whose work aimed to unite people through his songs. As the release date nears, more details about the feature are trickling down, and we can’t wait to see Green’s vision come to life. Now, Empire Magazine has unveiled a new image from the film featuring Ben-Adir who seems to be lost in a trance, playing music.

Kingsley Ben-Adir had a "Bob Station" on the Set of 'Barbie'

Image via Empire

The movie follows Marley from his upbringing in Jamaica to when he became the most famous reggae singer, beloved around the world, and up to his last days. It aims to provide an intimate portrait of the most beloved loved singer. Speaking of Ben-Adir’s performance Green says in the accompanying interview “he went on a relentless pursuit of who Bob was.” But for Ben-Adir there was no other way to play the character, he revealed that even on the set of Barbie he had a “Bob Station.” “You know behind the slide, in the room where the Kens watch The Godfather? I had a little desk in there which I’d sit between takes, practicing the patois,” the actor reveals.

He further revealed that the singer is so influential that he was constantly reminded not to mess it up, “I think everybody knew we were on sacred ground with Bob. I’ve never been reminded more by people not to f**k something up more than on this movie. ‘Hey, you’re doing Bob Marley? Do not f**k it up!’” Along with Ben-Adir, the movie also casts Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley, James Norton as Chris Blackwell, Jesse Cilio as Norval Marley, Sevana as Judy Mowatt, and Tosin Cole as Tyrone Downie. Further rounding off the cast are Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, Anthony Welsh, and Stefan A.D Wade – all cast in undisclosed roles.

Bob Marley: One Love is scheduled to be released theatrically on February 14. Meanwhile, you can find out more about the film with our guide here and check out the new image above.