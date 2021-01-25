Plus, why his version of Malcolm is different than the one Denzel Washinton portrayed in Spike Lee’s ‘Malcolm X.’

One of my favorite films of 2020 was Regina King’s fantastic directorial debut One Night in Miami. Based off the award-winning play of the same name by Kemp Powers, the film imagines a fictional night in 1964 where Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) discuss race, religion, and their personal responsibility to the civil rights movement. Loaded with some of the best performances you’ll see in a movie this year, I cannot recommend this film enough. In addition, Regina King shows she is a real talent behind the camera and I would imagine she is being offered a number of other projects to direct this year.

Shortly after seeing the movie I got to speak with Kingsley Ben-Adir about playing Malcolm X. He talked about how he prepared for the role, why he tried to say in character as much as possible, why he didn’t watch Denzel Washington’s performance in Spike Lee’s Malcolm X, the challenges of trying to stay on top of the emotional journey while shooting, and more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and further down the page is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. One Night in Miami is now streaming on Amazon. For more you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.

Kingsley Ben-Adir:

Did he look at Denzel’s performance before getting cast or doing the movie?

How he prepared to play this role and deliver some of the powerful dialogue?

The challenges of trying to stay on top of the emotional journey while shooting.

What was it like staging the scenes because a lot of it takes place in one location?

Did he stay in character during the shoot?

Here's the official synopsis:

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami... is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

