The director has finally opened up about what we can expect from the next film.

With The King’s Man release just around the corner, fans of the Kingsman franchise will soon get treated to the third installment of the action-comedy movies that follow agents of a secret spy agency on missions to stop global threats carried out by megalomaniac individuals. But as The King’s Man is a prequel that far predates the timeline events of 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, we are still left wondering what will become of Eggsy (Taron Egerton), Harry (Colin Firth), and other characters that we’ve come to know and love.

While promoting The King’s Man, director Matthew Vaughn talked for the first time about what the next installment, Kingsman 3, would be about during a group interview that Collider participated in. The next installment has been a subject of speculation for years, especially after fans realized The King's Man would not move the main story forward. So what's next for Eggsy and Harry? Can we finally look forward to seeing them in Kingsman 3?

These are questions that director Matthew Vaughn decided not to dodge while promoting The King’s Man this week. When asked point-blank about the characters who will definitely be in Kingsman 3 and what the story will be about, he decided to be straightforward and throw us a bone:

“Eggsy and Harry [will be in it], obviously. But it’s the gang coming back together and it's one of those moments that…when we wrote the screenplay, it was very much about, okay, I saw how people loved the relationship of Eggsy and Harry. So we just came up with this thing, what could be the ultimate reason for them to either fall in love or to hate each other forever? So that's what this movie is all about is will they or won't they, let’s just say."

Considering what Eggsy and Harry have been through together – forming a mentor/friend relationship, one of them dying and coming back to life, and now Eggsy getting married and starting a family – it seems like a good move to have the next film putting their friendship to the ultimate test, and whatever the outcome may affect the whole future of the franchise.

Also, Kingsman 3 is set to unveil a new chapter for the British spy agency, since it got obliterated in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and ended up being saved by The Statesmen (the American equivalent to Kingsman), who provided Eggsy and Harry with the means to rebuild it from scratch.

Of course, this is just the first bit of information we have on Kingsman 3, and there is surely still a lot more to come, since Vaughn mentioned the next movie is set to begin filming in September 2022. Aside from that, it’s also important to remember that the Marv Group production company announced back in 2020 that it had at least seven more movies planned. So there are a lot more groomed agents coming our way.

The King’s Man premieres in theaters on December 22. Look for more from our interview with Matthew Vaughn soon.

