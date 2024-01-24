The Big Picture Matthew Vaughn is currently writing the final installment of the Kingsman franchise, and he wants to get it made before Colin Firth and Taron Egerton are too old to appear in the series.

The beginning and end of the film have been finalized, but the second act still needs work.

Although Kingsman 3 will conclude the relationship between Eggsy and Harry, the expansion of the Kingsman universe will continue with a sequel to The King's Man, which explores the rise of Hitler and the support he received from the English aristocracy.

Matthew Vaughn is hard at work writing the next — and final — installment of his Kingsman franchise. The series, which stars Colin Firth as an elite British spy named Harry Hart, and Taron Egerton as his rough-around-the-edges successor, Eggsy. It's been seven years since the last film in the franchise, and Vaughn is keen to get the film on screen sooner rather than later. Kingsman 3 is set to unveil a new chapter for the British spy agency, after its destruction in Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

The organisation ended up being saved by The Statesmen (the American equivalent to Kingsman), who provided Eggsy and Harry with the means to rebuild it from the ruins it was left in. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub, Vaughn revealed that the beginning and end of the film had been ironed out, with just the second act to be built and written. Vaughn also noted that time was not on their side as he was keen to get the film made before his stars were too old to appear in the series any more.

"So Kingsman 3, we’ve got to get on with before Colin [Firth] is way too old and dare I say it, Taron’s [Egerton] getting on as well. So, Kingsman 3 is definitely the conclusion of their relationship. Act one is being written. Act three is being written. Act Two needs some work, right? And so we know how it ends, we know how it begins."

In addition, even though the Kingsman movies were released by Fox, Vaughn told us that Marv, his production company that releases all his films, owns the rights to Kingsman. That means if they were to make a Kingsman 3, he can sell it to whichever studio or streamer wanted to release it.

What Other 'Kingsman' Films Are Being Made?

While the film is going to bring Eggsy and Harry Hart's journey to an end, the expansion of the Kingsman universe will hopefully continue with a sequel to the spin-off film, set around World War I, The King's Man which starred Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson. The film concluded with a post-credits sting that included David Kross appearing as Adolf Hitler, teasing the next direction for the franchise. Speaking with Collider's Maggie Lovitt last year, Vaughn expanded on the proposed plot of the film, explaining that it would follow the rise of fascism across Europe after the initial film revolved the idea of "The Crown with espionage".

"It is about the rise of Hitler and how Hitler did come to power, and basically was supported by the English aristocracy," said Vaugh. "So I was like, 'Well, that's interesting' and how the world was worrying so much about Communism, that Fascism rose up. And I look at the world at the moment, everyone getting distracted and worrying about this [and that] and if you worry too much about [this] bad things can happen here. So it is a story that I think needs to be recalled. We're calling it The Traitor King.”

Collider will have more updates on Kingsman 3 when they are announced. Stay tuned.