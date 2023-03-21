Taron Egerton may be an Academy Award-nominated actor, but he hasn't forgotten his roots as a Cockney lad-turned-super spy and is eying up one more go at the Kingsman franchise with director Matthew Vaughn. Egerton made his name in Kingsman: The Secret Service as Eggsy, a Royal Marines dropout, who is recruited by Harry Hart (Colin Firth) to become a member of Kingsman, a secret society formed during World War I to protect the United Kingdom—and the world—from global threats. He reprised the role in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and is set to return one more time in (what might be called) Kingsman: The Blue Blood.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub during his press tour for the upcoming Tetris, the actor confirmed that he is keen to revisit the character of Eggsy for another round—and that he had his own ideas for the directions in which the plot should move. Egerton explained, "I have an idea for Kingsman. I have my own idea that I would like to pitch to Matthew, and I think that will be happening soon, but he has the wheels in motion on a big idea of his own. So who knows, you know? Who knows where it will land?"

As for those plans of Vaughn's that Egerton teased, after the release of The King's Man in 2021, the writer-director shared that he had big plans for the dynamic between Eggsy and Harry. The duo has been through a lot, what with Harry dying, coming back to life, and briefly losing his memory, and it sounds like Vaughn plans to put their relationship to the test in the threequel, explaining:

“Eggsy and Harry [will be in it], obviously. But it’s the gang coming back together, and it's one of those moments that…when we wrote the screenplay, it was very much about, okay, I saw how people loved the relationship of Eggsy and Harry. So we just came up with this thing, what could be the ultimate reason for them to either fall in love or to hate each other forever? So that's what this movie is all about is will they or won't they, let’s just say."

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED: Matthew Vaughn Reveals Who Owns the ‘Kingsman’ Rights and What Happens If Disney Says They Don’t Want to Make ‘Kingsman 3’

During Collider's interview with Egerton, he shared that he would love to see Firth return alongside him one last time, adding that he wanted to do justice by the role that gave him his big breakthrough, saying:

"[Vaughn] has every intention of making it, and I have every intention of playing Eggsy one more time. That was always what I thought I was committed to doing. It's the role that made my name, so I suppose, in a way, I just want it to be absolutely right if we do it again, and I want the story to do justice to the part that really changed my life. I want it to be a fitting ending. And I would, obviously, really hope that Colin [Firth] would come back for at least a part of it, and who knows? We'll have to see, but we are planning to talk about it, actually, the next time we see one another, so who knows? Watch this space. But, you know, he's certainly not backing off the idea."

Manners Maketh the Man and the Cast Maketh the Kingsman

Kingsman 3 is set to unveil a new chapter for the British spy agency, after its destruction in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and ended up being saved by The Statesmen (the American equivalent to Kingsman), who provided Eggsy and Harry with the means to rebuild it from scratch. A prequel, The King's Man, was released in 2021, and based on the post-credit scene—Vaughn has plans to expand on that corner of the universe too.

In addition to Egerton and Firth, the Kingsman universe has racked up a pretty impressive cast list across Kingsman, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and The King's Man, with names like Pedro Pascal, Daniel Brühl, Ralph Fiennes, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, Michael Caine, Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges, Elton John, Gemma Arterton, Samuel L. Jackson, Rhys Ifans, Tom Hollander, Stanley Tucci, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Matthew Goode making appearances in the various films.

Stay tuned for our full interview with Egerton soon, in the meantime check out his Kingsman discussion in the player above. Tetris will be released on Apple TV+ on March 31, watch the trailer below: