Is there really that much to say with the ‘Kingsman’ universe?

Once you accept that Kingsman is just slightly edgier James Bond, I suppose it makes sense that Marv, the production company behind the Kingsman movies, sees it as a long-running franchise play despite only having only produced two films thus far and only one of them is good. Speaking to Deadline, Marv Group CEO Zygi Kamasa said that director Matthew Vaughn is planning “something like seven more Kingsman films” as part of the company’s expansion plans.

The third film in the series, a prequel titled The King’s Man, was supposed to arrive this year, but COVID pushed the film back to 2021. The film, which stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, Daniel Bruhl, and Rhys Ifans, is currently set for February 26, 2021, but I wouldn’t be surprised if another delay is in the offing or if Disney plans to give it a hybrid theatrical/streaming release like Warner Bros. is doing with their 2021 slate on HBO Max.

There’s also a Kingsman TV series in development, and this all feels like slightly too much Kingsman. On the one hand, you could argue that it’s not like the James Bond franchise has much in the way of connective tissue, and that’s been staple for over 50 years. But the issue is that Bond arrived in a far different landscape than Kingsman, and now Bondis simply an institution, albeit one that constantly wrestles with what kind of franchise it should be given the current trends in the industry. I suppose you could argue that Kingsman can thrive just by being a bunch of edgy spy-action movies but given the disappointment of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, it’s hard to say that this franchise is bursting with good ideas.

But if Marv is planning to expand, I suppose Kingsman is a good place as any to start. Also, with Kingsman now under the Disney banner and no one loving franchises more than Disney, I can see why the studio would be pushing for a long-term franchise they could get from 20th Century Studios.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Wonder Woman 1984' Reactions: What Critics Are Saying About the DCEU Sequel "Get hyped because it's the real deal."