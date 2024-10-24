This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

This is a sad day for fans of the Kingsman franchise. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Asbell delivered disappointing updates regarding the future of the series. The head of 20th Century Studios stated that there are no current plans to develop either another chapter in Eggsy's (Taron Egerton) journey or another prequel similar to what The King's Man established a couple of years ago. The updates come after months of speculation regarding where the studio could take the property next. It appears that other franchises and stories will be taking the spotlight in the near future. Here's what Asbell had to say when asked about the development of future Kingsman films:

There’s no plans on doing them anytime soon.

Kingsman: The Secret Service introduced Eggsy has a young man who didn't know what to do with his life. He would quickly be recruited into the titular spy organization, where Harry Hart (Colin Firth) becomes his mentor. The pair went on to live with an unpredictable adventure that captivated the hearts of viewers from all over the planet. Kingsman: The Secret Service went on to earn $414 million at the global box office during its original theatrical run.

The success of that story led to the development of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which was also directed by Matthew Vaughn. A couple of years before the entire world knew him for his role in The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal portrayed Agent Whiskey in this story (Fancams on TikTok of him as Agent Whiskey have since gone viral.) The sequel also turned out to be a success. After Kingsman: The Golden Circle earned $410 million at the global box office, the studio considered a spin-off centered around Ginger Ale (Halle Berry) and Tequila (Channing Tatum), but the project never moved forward with its development. The pandemic would cause the franchise to stay quiet for a couple of years.

The Last Installment of the Franchise

Close

Just when the world expected Vaughn to continue the journey of Eggsy on the big screen, the director announced that he would start working on a prequel that would take audiences to the origin of the organization. The King's Man couldn't become a hit at the box office because it was released during the pandemic and after Spider-Man: No Way Home webbed up an impressive amount of ticket sales. Now that the pandemic is over, fans of these characters will be sad to hear that Eggsy won't return for another explosive mission.

You can watch Kingsman: The Secret Service on Hulu. Stay with Colldier for the latest updates.