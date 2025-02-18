Taron Egerton made headlines recently thanks to his role in Carry-On, the holiday thriller that also stars Jason Bateman and became one of the most-watched movies in Netflix history, but 11 years ago he made his debut in a spy thriller that’s become a major hit on streaming. Egerton stars alongside Colin Firth and Samuel L. Jackson in Kingsman: The Secret Service, the espionage adventure following a street kid who gets recruited into a spy organization in the midst of a global crisis. Kingsman: The Secret Service also stars Michael Caine and Mark Strong, and the film is currently topping the charts on Peacock, sitting at #3 at the time of writing. The film earned scores of 75% from critics and 84% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jane Goldman and Matthew Vaughn teamed up to write the screenplay for Kingsman: The Secret Service, which is based on the novel The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and Vaughn also stepped behind the camera to direct the film. Vaughn made his directorial debut 21 years ago on Layer Cake, the crime thriller starring Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy that’s streaming on Pluto TV, and he followed that up three years later on Stardust, the fairytale fantasy epic starring Charlie Cox and Ian McKellen. Vaughn also directed superhero movies back-to-back before Kingsman: The Secret Service; he helmed Kick-Ass (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) in 2010 and X-Men: First Class (Michael Fassbender) in 2011. Vaughn’s most recent work came from directing Argylle, the 2024 spy thriller that flopped spectacularly at the box office, earning less than $100 million despite needing more than $400 million to break even.

The Future of the ‘Kingsman’ Franchise Is Up in the Air

It’s been a confusing last few months for fans invested in the future of the Kingsman franchise. Back in October, executive Steve Asbell said that there were no more plans for any more Kingsman movies and essentially admitted the franchise was dead in the water. However, star Taron Egerton came out roughly a month later during the press tour for Carry-On and admitted that he doesn’t believe there won’t be any more Kingsman movies. It’s unclear where the Kingsman franchise could go in the future, but with the most recent installment being a prequel, the potential for new stories is limitless.

