Art house film distributor Kino Lorber is launching their own streaming service. The Kino Film Collection will offer over 350 films from directors like Fritz Lang, Jean-Luc Godard, and Bernardo Bertolucci, and is available now. Founded in 1977 to handle the distribution of international and silent films, Kino Lorber is one of the world's most-respected distributors of art house films, and they are now throwing open the doors to their extensive collection of movies, many of which will be available to stream for the first time ever.

The Kino Film Collection will initially offer over 350 films, and more will be added each month, some straight out of theaters. The service partially arose as a reaction to the shifting focus of streaming services away from older and lesser-known films; says Kino Lorber's Chief Revenue Officer Lisa Schwartz, "Many streaming services are currently undergoing a shift in their content focus and consequently many titles are becoming increasingly difficult to find. Therefore, we felt it was a business imperative to create a dedicated home where our films would be consistently available to film lovers." The service will cost $5.99 USD a month and will be available in the U.S. via Amazon's Prime Video Channels. You can sign up for a seven-day free trial right now.

What's Available on the Kino Film Collection?

Over 350 Kino Lorber-distributed films are now available on the service. Among their initial classic offerings are Bertolucci's The Conformist, Yorgos Lanthimos' international breakout Dogtooth, Bill Nunn's pioneering Black vampire film Ganja and Hess, Ana Lily Amirpour's Persian-language horror film A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, and Andrew Bujalski's analog dramedy Computer Chess. Contemporary films on the service include the Pinochet-era thriller Chile '76, the dystopian Costa Brava, Lebanon, and the metafictional French film The Worst Ones. The service will also feature a number of classic silent movies, including Metropolis, Nosferatu, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, and Battleship Potemkin, and an array of documentaries, including Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, and the Oscar-nominated migrant crisis doc Fire at Sea.

The Kino Film Collection has already announced its offerings for next month, as well. They will include Chloé Zhao's feature debut Songs My Brothers Taught Me, Suzanne Raes' art documentary Close to Vermeer, Michel Hazanavicius' zombie comedy Final Cut, Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles' sci-fi oddity Bacurau, Fran Rubel Kuzui's musical Tokyo Pop, and Beth B's Suzy Amis/Fred Ward thriller Two Small Bodies. It will also feature an all-new 4K restoration of Hou Hsiao-hsien's 2001 romantic drama Millennium Mambo.

The Kino Film Collection is available to stream now for $5.99 USD a month. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the promo video for the Kino Film Collection below.