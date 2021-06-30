Universal Pictures just picked up and is getting ready to release the inspirational documentary Kipchoge: the Last Milestone and they recently dropped an official trailer and movie poster in order to get audiences' attention. The trailer does an excellent job of showcasing the story of the world record marathon holder Eliud Kipchoge as he prepares to undertake the sub-two hour marathon. Along with the trailer, Universal released a poster is worth a thousand words.

In the trailer, as you might expect, the events depicted are set to a musical soundtrack that starts out quiet and elegant at first, but gradually builds to a dramatic, moving crescendo towards the end. Several inspirational quotes from the featured marathon runner Kipchoge and others are touched on throughout, including "Everybody should believe in his own capability", "Marathon is life", and "Humanity has no limits".

RELATED: 'Heart of Invictus,' From Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions, Is Coming to a Netflix Queue Near You

Why all the inspirational quotes and music, you might be wondering? Well, because it's a story about one of the fastest runners on Earth trying to break the world record and run a 26.2 mile marathon in under two hours. It's no small feat, and even skeptics in the trailer refer to it as "impossible". But Kipchoge is determined nonetheless. The first half of the trailer is a classic training montage, with the latter half featuring a massive crowd of fans and supporters waiting for him at the marathon finish line. The trailer obviously doesn't spoil the ending - although one would think that he either hits the mark, or comes ridiculously close to it. Either way, anyone who wants some inspiration fodder to motivate them to achieve their own goals will most likely get a lot out of this film.

Kipchoge: the Last Milestone is directed by Jake Scott and executive produced by Ridley Scott. It is slated for a digital release date of August 24. Check out the full trailer below.

Image via Universal

Here's the synopsis for Kipchoge: The Last Milestone:

Kipchoge: The Last Milestone is a cinematic portrait of world record marathon holder Eliud Kipchoge as he prepares to break one of the last milestones in sporting history: the sub-two hour marathon. It follows his journey from his training grounds in Kenya, to the high-tech facilities in Europe, to his record attempt in Vienna. His motto: no human is limited.

KEEP READING: 'The Many Saints of Newark' Trailer Reveals the Rise of Tony Soprano

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Jungle Cruise' Trailers Spotlight Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's Characters (Not so) gently down the stream.

Read Next

Ashley Bubp (94 Articles Published) More From Ashley Bubp