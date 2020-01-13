Exclusive: ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’ Clip Reveals Dan Stevens’ Sinister Villain

It’s our absolute pleasure to offer you this early look at Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts. Our exclusive clip from the new DreamWorks Animation series coming to Netflix tomorrow, January 14th, doesn’t center on the title character or her band of friends and heroes but rather on Dan Stevens‘ villainous character, the scheming Scarlemagne. To say more than that would be giving too much away and robbing viewers of the experience, but the clip offers a great tease for the tone, style, and off-the-wall antics of Kipo. Don’t miss it!

After spending her entire life living in an underground burrow, a young girl named Kipo (Karen Fukuhara) is thrust into an adventure on the surface of a fantastical post-apocalyptic Earth. She joins a ragtag group of survivors as they embark on a journey through a vibrant wonderland where everything trying to kill them is downright adorable. The series is created and executive produced by Radford Sechrist (How to Train Your Dragon 2) and executive produced and developed for television by Bill Wolkoff (The Man Who Fell To Earth).

The cast features Karen Fukuhara (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as the enthusiastic and curious “Kipo;” Sydney Mikayla (General Hospital) as “Wolf,” a weapon-wielding survivor who knows the ins and outs of the surface; Coy Stewart (The Blacklist) as the happy-go-lucky “Benson;” Deon Cole (black-ish) as “Dave,” a talking insect who has the jarring ability to suddenly age a full life cycle without warning; and Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as the adorable mutant pig “Mandu”.

The series includes the voice talents of Sterling K. Brown (Frozen 2) as Kipo’s father “Lio Oak;” Dan Stevens (Legion) as the power-hungry “Scarlemagne;” Lea Delaria (Orange is the New Black) as Timbercat “Molly Yarnchopper;” Joan Jett as rocker snake “Camille;” and John Hodgman and GZA (Wu Tang Clan) as the cosmically-curious wolves “Billions and Billions.” Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts presents a unique animation style alongside edge-of-your-seat storytelling that will entice viewers of all ages. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts arrives on Netflix on January 14th, so you should add it to your watchlist ASAP!

Check out our exclusive clip from Kipo below to get a sense of the series’ animation style, music, and overall insanity:

At this ball, the humans entertain the mutes! Enter Scarlemange, the host of this lavish party, who uses pheromones to control his subjects. Learn more about this maniacal mute in Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, coming to Netflix January 14!

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts not only presents a unique animation style, it also features an equally fresh sound developed by renowned music supervisor Kier Lehman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Insecure) and composer Daniel Rojas (Downsizing). Distant Cousins, Lushlife, Beth Yen, and Dope Saint Jude are just a few of the artists whose tracks appear in the first season, as well as original performances by Fukuhara, Brown, Stevens and GZA.

The series’ original music mixtape is now available on iTunes and Spotify, and you can listen to the full Season 1 playlist on Spotify here.

Jake Green (The Boss Baby: Back in Business), Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls), Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars), Rhea Butcher (Take My Wife), Betsy Sodaro (DreamWorks All Hail King Julien: Exiled), Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Michael-Leon Wooley (DreamWorks The Adventures of Puss in Boots), Matt Lowe (DreamWorks Trolls: The Beat Goes On!) and Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights) are also featured.