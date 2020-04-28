‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’ Season 2 Release Date & More Revealed in New Teaser

The Netflix-DreamWorks Animation series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts has officially scored a Season 2 renewal and a release date. News of the show’s renewal comes just a few months after the Season 1 premiere back in January of this year. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts hails from reator and executive producer Radford Sechrist (How to Train Your Dragon 2) and is executive produced and developed for television by Bill Wolkoff (The Man Who Fell To Earth).

Season 1 of the Netflix-Dreamworks animated series introduced us to Kipo (Karen Fukuhara), a young girl living in a post-apocalyptic world where giant, mutated creatures and wondrous new environments have sprung up following an event known as The Great Mutant Outbreak of 2017. Joined by her friends Wolf (Sydney Mikayla), a weapon-wielding survivor who knows the ins and outs of the surface, and the happy-go-lucky Benson (Coy Stewart), Kipo set off on an adventure across this new world in an attempt to get back home. In Season 2, set to debut on Friday, June 12, a new adventure will unfold, per a synopsis released by DreamWorks:

“Following the season one finale, all is not well on the surface. With the burrow people under Scarlemagne’s mind control and her father his prisoner, Kipo must quickly learn to master her newly-discovered mute abilities in order to save them. As she and her friends split up on a dangerous rescue mission, Kipo’s journey of self discovery unearths mysteries of the past that change everything she thought she knew.”

In addition to Fukuhara, Mikayla, and Stewart, the voice cast of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts includes Deon Cole (black-ish) as Dave, a talking insect who has the jarring ability to suddenly age a full life cycle without warning; Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as the adorable mutant pig Mandu; Sterling K. Brown (Frozen 2) returns as Kipo’s father Lio Oak; Dan Stevens (Legion) as the power-hungry Scarlemagne; Jake Green (The Boss Baby: Back in Business) as mod frog Jamack; Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black) as Timbercat Molly Yarnchopper; and Amy Landecker (Transparent) joins as the mysterious Dr. Emilia.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 arrives on Netflix on June 12. For more, watch the Season 2 teaser and the colorful new poster below. Also, be sure check out our in-depth interview with the creators of Kipo as well as our round-ups for the best animated TV shows on Netflix and the best cartoon shows for adults you can watch right now.