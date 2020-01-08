New Trailer for ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’ Is Absolutely Insane

There have been quite a few “human girl travels into wild and whimsical fantasy world” series of late–She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Amphibia, Infinity Train, and the upcoming The Owl House–but DreamWorksTV’s new Netflix series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts looks to be the most insane of the bunch. And I mean that in the best possible way. It’s got skunkpeople on jetskis, a megabunny, singing flannel-wearing felines dubbed Timbercats, a well-dressed Machiavellian mandrill, and much, much more. It feels as close to an anime as anything from DreamWorks that we’ve seen so far. Doubts? Check out the new trailer below.

It introduces Kipo’s post-apocalyptic, weird and whimsical setting as the title character is separated from her family and must learn to navigate a peculiar and dangerous surface world full of absurdly cute but deadly creatures. Luckily, she won’t have to do it alone. After spending her entire life living in an underground burrow, a young girl named Kipo (Karen Fukuhara) is thrust into an adventure on the surface of a fantastical post-apocalyptic Earth. She joins a ragtag group of survivors as they embark on a journey through a vibrant wonderland where everything trying to kill them is downright adorable.

The series is created and executive produced by Radford Sechrist (How to Train Your Dragon 2) and executive produced and developed for television by Bill Wolkoff (The Man Who Fell To Earth).

The cast also features Sydney Mikayla (General Hospital) as “Wolf,” a weapon-wielding survivor who knows the ins and outs of the surface; Coy Stewart (The Blacklist) as the happy-go-lucky “Benson;” Deon Cole (black-ish) as “Dave,” a talking insect who has the jarring ability to suddenly age a full life cycle without warning; and Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as the adorable mutant pig “Mandu”.

The series includes the voice talents of Sterling K. Brown (Frozen 2) as Kipo’s father “Lio Oak;” Dan Stevens (Legion) as the power-hungry “Scarlemagne;” Lea Delaria (Orange is the New Black) as Timbercat “Molly Yarnchopper;” Joan Jett as rocker snake “Camille;” and John Hodgman and GZA (Wu Tang Clan) as the cosmically-curious wolves “Billions and Billions.”

All 10 half-hour episodes of the epic first season of DreamWorks Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts debut on Netflix worldwide on January 14, 2020.

Check out the trailer below, and be sure to add the series to your watchlist today!