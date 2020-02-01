Saturday Mourning Cartoons Reviews the Stunning ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’

The Saturday Mourning Cartoons team–Sean Paul Ellis and Dave Trumbore–dive into the delightful world of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts for a fun Saturday-morning review. The series follows a young girl named Kipo (Karen Fukuhara) who emerges from her life underground only to be thrust into an adventure on the surface of a fantastical post-apocalyptic Earth. She joins a ragtag group of survivors as they embark on a journey through a vibrant wonderland where everything that’s trying to kill them also happens to be downright adorable.

Hailing from creator and executive producer Radford Sechrist (How to Train Your Dragon 2) and executive produced and developed for television by Bill Wolkoff (The Man Who Fell To Earth), Kipo (or KatAoW, if you prefer) began its weird, wild, and wonderful life as a web comic written and drawn by Sechrist. Fast forward a few years, factor in a writers room that included Sechrist, Wolkoff, and Joanna Lewis and Kristine Songco (My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic); art direction by Angela Sung (The Legend of Korra); incredible animation work from Studio Mir; and out-of-this-world tunes from music supervisor Kier Lehman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Insecure) and composer Daniel Rojas (Downsizing), and you have the latest Netflix animated sensation from DreamWorks. You can also read Dave’s review here and check out his interview with the co-creators for more on the series and a nice tease for Season 2.

