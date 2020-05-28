Sing Along with Kipo & Friends in This Karaoke-Styled Trailer for Season 2

DreamWorks Animation released an exciting trailer (which is somewhat spoilery, if you haven’t seen the excellent first season) trailer today for the second season of the whimsical, post-apocalyptic series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts coming to Netflix June 12th. The trailer provides a glimpse into the high-stakes adventure and thrills that await in Season 2 as Kipo (Karen Fukuhara) embarks on a mission to find Scarlemagne and free her people from his mind control.

But let’s back up a second and revisit where Kipo all started: After spending her entire life living in an underground burrow, a young girl named Kipo is thrust into an adventure on the surface of a fantastical post-apocalyptic Earth. She joins a ragtag group of survivors as they embark on a journey through a vibrant wonderland where everything trying to kill them is downright adorable.

Following the season one finale, all is not well on the surface. With the burrow people under Scarlemagne’s mind control and her father his prisoner, Kipo must quickly learn to master her newly-discovered mute abilities in order to save them. As she and her friends split up on a dangerous rescue mission, Kipo’s journey of self discovery unearths mysteries of the past that change everything she thought she knew.

The cast features Fukuhara (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as the enthusiastic and curious “Kipo;” Sydney Mikayla (General Hospital) as “Wolf,” a weapon-wielding survivor who knows the ins and outs of the surface; Coy Stewart (The Blacklist) as the happy-go-lucky “Benson;” Deon Cole (black-ish) as “Dave,” a talking insect who has the jarring ability to suddenly age a full life cycle without warning; and Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as the adorable mutant pig “Mandu”. Sterling K. Brown (Frozen 2) returns as Kipo’s father “Lio Oak;” Dan Stevens (Legion) as the power-hungry “Scarlemagne;” Jake Green (The Boss Baby: Back in Business) as mod frog “Jamack;” and Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black) as Timbercat “Molly Yarnchopper.” Amy Landecker (Transparent) joins as the mysterious “Dr. Emilia.”

Created and executive produced by Radford Sechrist (How to Train Your Dragon 2) and executive produced and developed for television by Bill Wolkoff (The Man Who Fell To Earth), return to the city of Las Vistas and join Kipo and her gang on an even greater adventure in 10 all-new half-hour episodes when DreamWorks Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 premieres on Netflix worldwide on June 12, 2020.