Exclusive: ‘Kipo’ Final Season Clip Teases a Not-So-Friendly Face From Wolf’s Past

Wolf’s childhood best friend, Margot, shows up to ask for help. But will Wolf be able to put their past to the side? The all new season of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is coming to Netflix, October 12th!

It’s with a great deal of joy that we can bring you this early tease of Season 3 of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts. (Even if it comes with a great deal of sadness that this will be the final season of the fantastic Dreamworks Animation Netflix series…) This clip shows off a little bit of everything that makes this show great: Fantastic animation, epic action, spot-on voice acting and dialogue, bursts of color in every frame, and so much imagination packed into every second that you’ll never guess where the story is going next but you’re certain to be delighted nevertheless!

This clip sees fan-favorite Wolf squaring off against a familiar but not-so-friendly face from her past. As Wolf the Human fights Margot the Mute, so too are the surviving humans attempting to battle the remaining Mutes for control of the surface. But if Kipo and her friends can just get the two groups to see eye to eye, there might yet be hope for all of them to co-exist. Find out how it all ends with Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts arrives on Netflix on October 12th!

Here’s the official Season 3 synopsis, which is a little spoilery if you aren’t caught up (which you should do ASAP):