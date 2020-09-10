One of the best new animated series in recent memory is ready to return for one last epic season. DreamWorks Kipo and The Age of Wonderbeasts will arrive on Netflix October 12th for the third and final season, featuring 10 new episodes of the whimsical and action-packed series.
Kipo, which hails from co-creators Rad Sechrist and Bill Wolkoff, may look like a candy-colored post-apocalyptic adventure series on the surface, but it’s all that and so much more. It’s musical, magical, and absolutely chock full of mutants. That’s not something you see very often in kids cartoons. But buried just slightly beneath the mutant storyline, one that sees Kipo and her crew coming face to face with prejudices of both humans and Mutes alike, is a contemporary allegory for those very same prejudices in the real world. Add to that Kipo‘s portrayal of gay characters in healthy, supportive relationships (and supportive relationships of all kinds, really), and you’ve got one of the best shows on TV, let alone Netflix. I hate to see it end, but I’m glad to have experienced the journey.
Here’s the official Season 3 synopsis, which is a little spoilery if you aren’t caught up, followed by the new poster:
After dethroning Scarlemagne, Kipo and the Brunch Bunch face a more daunting foe: Dr. Emilia, who plots to eliminate mutekind to make the surface “safe” for humans. But Kipo has an optimistic vision of a world where mutes and humans get along with each other. To achieve that dream, she must lean on her friends and rise to a role she may not be ready for.
