Exclusive ‘Kipo’ Tracks Tease the Upcoming Release of the Season 3 Mixtape

Right now, one of the best new animated series of the year is playing out its final episodes on Netflix. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, an original creation from Radford Sechrist and Bill Wolkoff through Dreamworks Animation, is a vividly colorful, post-apocalyptic adventure story that elevates the power of friendship and understanding above hatred, fear, and intolerance. It’s also got a bumping soundscape that makes each and every episode a joy to behold and to listen to! Be sure to read Rafael Motamayor‘s review of the third and final season here.

As an exclusive send-off for the series and a tease of its upcoming Season 3 soundtrack release this Friday, October 16th, we have two new tracks for you to enjoy, courtesy of series composer Daniel Rojas. The sound, music, and up-tempo stylings of Kipo‘s soundtrack is a huge part of the series’ story and its appeal. (We can’t wait to hear what Rojas has in store for us next as he composes the music for Marvel’s animated series M.O.D.O.K. and its home on Hulu.)

Get a sampling of the energetic and emotionally charged music below, and be sure to get the full experience by watching Kipo on Netflix now!

“A World Of Wonderbeasts”

“Catch Me”

Here’s the official synopsis if you haven’t been following along: