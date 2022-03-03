Nintendo released a new trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land just as a new demo became available for all players. Kirby and the Forgotten Land comes to the Nintendo Switch at the end of this month, but the demo already allows fans of the pink hero to try out the game and decide if they want to buy it.

The new trailer summarizes Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s story and gameplay, highlighting the new features Kirby’s latest adventure bring to players. In the game, Kirby and the Waddle Dees are sucked through a portal in the sky that leads them to a mysterious land where civilization was overrun by nature. There, a group of villains known as the Beast Pack kidnaps the Waddle Dees, which leads Kirby into a heroic rescue mission. As players rescue Waddle Dees, the tiny creatures will help to build a city filled with optional challenges and minigames.

Each level of Kirby and the Forgotten Land is inspired by human constructions, such as shopping centers and amusement parks, and imagines how the world would look if humans disappeared and nature covered the land again. The trailer also teases levels in beaches of eternal summer and cities covered in snow, confirming that Kirby and the Forgotten Land will offer different challenges to players.

In order to conquer the game’s challenges and beat the Beast Pack, players will be able to use Kirby’s iconic Copy ability. As in previous franchise games, players will be able to suck in enemies and absorb their powers, changing their attack patterns. However, for the first time in the franchise, players will also be able to upgrade their abilities, making them more powerful or changing how they look. There’s also a new “Mouthful Mode” ability that allows Kirby to mash with massive objects, such as cars and vending machines, increasing gameplay variation even more.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of the most anticipated games for the Nintendo Switch in 2022 and promises to do for the pink blurb what Super Mario Odyssey did for the mustachioed plumber. Both games share a vast world to explore, dozens of different abilities to experiment with, and even an art direction that follows the same approach. What makes Kirby and the Forgotten Land even more interesting is that the game also features a co-op mode that allows a second player to take control of a Bandana Waddle Dee to play all the levels and several minigames together with Kirby. So, it will be possible to share the adventure with a loved one.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land comes to the Nintendo Switch on March 25. Players can already download a demo for the game in Nintendo eShop. Check out the new trailer below.

