It has been 30 years since the release of the Kirby game series, and the most recent addition to the series is set to come out just in time to celebrate! Coming out just a few years after other hit Nintendo series such as Super Mario Bros and The Legend of Zelda, Kirby has become a Nintendo staple in households all across the world. The character is so popular amongst Nintendo's franchises that he was selected to be the character that players start within the story mode for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a big honor when you consider that the platform fighter game had 69 fighters to choose from upon the game's launch. The newest game in the series, Kirby and the Forgotten Land just got a new trailer from the February 9th Nintendo Direct, and with it comes a plethora of new information regarding how the game is structured.

What Genre of Game is Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to be yet another action platformer, which is nothing new for the series. However, the big twist comes in the fact that this game will be a full 3D platformer instead of the traditional 2D platforming that the pink hero is known for. This is big news, as it will be the first time in the entirety of the 30 years the franchise has existed that a mainline entry into the series will be in full 3D. The next closest main series entry to utilize 3D was way back on the Nintendo 64 with Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards and even then, the game only used 2.5D visuals to offer 2D platforming in what looked to be a 3D space, often having the backgrounds and the camera angles curve and turn as players advanced through the levels. A 3D side game known as Kirby's Blowout Blast was also released that did offer full 3D controls, but that was merely an expansion to what was initially a sub-game in Kirby: Planet Robobot. The videos over Kirby and the Forgotten Land instead give us shots of a fully 3D environment not dissimilar to that of Super Mario Odyssey, but with that distinct Kirby gameplay we all know and love.

Does The Game Have a Plot?

While Kirby games are not necessarily known for their rich plot, they usually have some easy-to-understand explanation as to why Kirby is making his way through the levels. In this case, it seems that a new enemy group called the Beast Pack is kidnapping Waddle Dees for some unknown yet likely evil purpose. It is up to Kirby to save the Waddle Dees by exploring this unique new world that blends nature and civilization into one harmonious land. Also revealed in the trailer is the potential for King Dedede (or at least someone with the same build and style as him) to be a part of this new villainous squad. This would not be the first time that King Dedede was used as an antagonist for Kirby to fight, but it would certainly be a change of pace seeing as how the last few major entries into the series have had the two fighting on the same side.

What Changes Are There to Copy Abilities?

In the latest video released as part of the February 9 Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that copy abilities would now follow an upgrade system one might find in a traditional RPG-style game. Anyone who has ever played a Kirby game knows that a large part of the action comes from Kirby's ability to inhale enemies and "copy" their abilities. An example of an ability that can be upgraded that was shown was the fire ability. Originally starting out as its traditional fire-breath attack, the ability can be upgraded to what is referred to as "Volcano Fire" and it seems to increase the range and damage of the attacks. Also shown was the opportunity to upgrade the ability once more and turn it into "Dragon Fire" giving it even more power and range, and potentially even giving the ability extra moves as well! This upgrade system seems to also be reminiscent of the way that abilities worked in Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. In that game, two abilities could be combined to create a brand new one, and the upgrades shown in the trailer seem somewhat similar to what would happen in that game when you combined two of the same ability together. But how does one go about upgrading these abilities? Well, you can upgrade your abilities and so much more at the Waddle Dee Town!

What is the Waddle Dee Town?

The latest video didn't give too much information about what we can expect to find at the Waddle Dee Town, but it seems to go a little something like this: as you rescue more and more Waddle Dees you will unlock more shops and areas to Waddle Dee Town. One of those areas is "Waddle Dee's Weapons Shop" where you will be able to make those ability upgrades that we mentioned before. This upgrade system seems very similar to the way upgrades could be bought in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, albeit without durability restrictions. Also shown were buildings resembling a theater, a café, and even a large arena! This area is more than likely meant to be the hub from which players can take the time to prepare for the coming challenges or just enjoy side content.

Are There Any New Mechanics Presented in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

There was one new mechanic added into Kirby and the Forgotten Land that was presented in the latest video, and that was the introduction of what Nintendo is calling "Mouthful Mode." In this mode, Kirby will be able to inhale various real-world objects to allow for further world interactions. Examples of items Kirby can inhale to obtain new powers include a car to allow for quick and powerful traversal (not unlike the classic "wheel" ability seen in previous Kirby games), a vending machine that lets Kirby shoot out juice cans (similar to the "fridge" combo ability in Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards) and a large traffic cone that can be used to pierce into enemies and even the environment itself! Other mouthful modes that showed unique travel mechanics include Scissor-Lift Mouth for extra height, Ring Mouth to offer speedy travel by boat, Light-Bulb Mouth to illuminate dark paths, and Arch Mouth to glide in the skies above! There's a lot of potential for unique abilities in this field, and we are excited to see what all the game has to offer in this department!

Does Kirby and the Forgotten Land Have Co-Op?

Yes! It was revealed in a video released on Nintendo's official YouTube channel in January 2022 that Kirby and the Forgotten Land will have co-op. A second player can join in and play as fan-favorite character Bandana Waddle-Dee, making use of their expertise in spear combat to aid Kirby in the fight to free the Waddle Dees from the clutches of the Beast Pack. As of now, it has not been revealed just what all the second player will be able to do or if the co-op will be restricted to local play or not. Regardless, we are looking forward to being able to share the adventure with a friend!

When Does Kirby and the Forgotten Land Release?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to release on March 25, 2022, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, but if you simply can't wait then you can pre-order your copy today via the Nintendo eShop!

With 2022 being the 30th anniversary of the Kirby franchise, there is sure to be more to come from Nintendo regarding the cute pink puffball, and the release of a new, fully 3D action platformer game is just the sort of way to kick off the celebrations with a bang! Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to combine aspects of previous Kirby games that we all know and love with game elements we've never seen from the series before, and the end result is looking to be an all-new adventure that we won't soon forget!

