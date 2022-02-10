More details about Kirby and the Forgotten Land were released at the most recent Nintendo Direct virtual event. A trailer featuring Kirby’s newest abilities was released, and it's as bizarre and cute as one might imagine. The game is expected to launch on March 25th. It was also announced that pre-orders are now available on the Nintendo eShop.

In order to continue on his quest to rescue the kidnapped Waddle Dees, Kirby’s newest ability called “Mouthful Mode” is highly needed to navigate the ever-changing environment. The trailer showcased Kirby inhaling a car to zoom through terrain and take out enemies and objects. The second ability gained through “Mouthful Mode” allows Kirby to inhale a vending machine and shoot juice cans as ammo. Thirdly, Kirby will also be able to inhale traffic cones in order to pierce through different things in his surroundings to help him break barriers or unlock an environmental reaction needed to progress through the level.

Other “Mouthful Mode” phases briefly featured were “Scissor-Lift Mouth,” which helps Kirby reach different height levels; “Ring Mouth,” which seems to aid Kirby in blowing out lots of air to help him move a boat forward; “Light-Bulb Mouth,” which turns Kirby into a light bulb that brightens up dark places; “Arch Mouth” helps Kirby soar through the air; and “Water-Balloon Mouth” allows Kirby to spray water like a fire hose.

It was also mentioned that Waddle Dee Town will continue to gain new resources and features the more Kirby succeeds in rescuing the kidnapped Waddle Dees. There will be a weapon shop where players can improve and “evolve” copy abilities to improve Kirby’s attacks, with some being more powerful than others. This will also involve a change in Kirby’s appearance.

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, Kirby is the protagonist of the beloved Nintendo series of the same name released in 1992. He made his first appearance in the 2D platform game Kirby’s Dream Land, which featured the cute round character’s familiar inhale and oddly weaponized attacks for which the pink puffball is known best by millions of players worldwide. Over the years spent rescuing various worlds, the Planet Popstar native has acquired more abilities as well as a few antagonists, such as King Dedede and occasionally Meta Knight, all while keeping a cheerful and innocent disposition that fans can’t help but love.

He’s made appearances in other games, such as Super Smash Bros., as well as various other forms of media, including anime, manga, and comics. Since his first appearance, he has become one of the most beloved Nintendo characters to date.

Everybody’s favorite pink puffball protagonist will officially return this March. The trailer showcasing the newest ability, “Mouthful Mode,” can be watched below:

