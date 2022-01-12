Nintendo has just announced the release date for their upcoming title, Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The announcement tailed a new trailer highlighting Kirby’s copy abilities, new and old. The game is currently scheduled for release on March 25th.

The last time fans heard any details about Kirby and The Forgotten Land was when it was announced at Nintendo’s last Direct event, after somehow appearing early on Nintendo Japan’s release schedule under a completely different title.In this newest installment, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, players can join Kirby as the pink hero explores abandoned locations from past civilizations, one of which seems to be a shopping mall. This 3D action platformer game is a nice change of pace for the franchise and will be the character's first appearance since Kirby Fighters 2, which was released in 2020 and revolved around multiplayer combat.

The trailer shows Kirby doing what he does best throughout the franchise: inhaling enemies and stealing their abilities. It's cutely brutal (or brutally cute) and highly necessary to survive in a world full of Waddle Dees and other equally adorable enemies. Some of the abilities showcased in the trailer feature Kirby shooting cannonballs, becoming a tornado, causing a massive explosion, and so on. The newest abilities for the game include Kirby being able to drill and move around underground and use a megaphone as a multi-ability gun. He also will have the option to wack things with an oversized hammer and once again unknowingly cosplay as Link from The Legend of Zelda while using the famous Sword and Ice ability.

Image via Nintendo

Other missions were shown as well, with Kirby and his friend traveling around one of the big towns in the mysterious world. There Kirby can fish, buy food, participate in minigames, collect mystery figurines, speak to Wise Waddle Dee, and more. As Kirby and his sidekick soar across the land on his most popular mode of transportation, a star, it looks like there will possibly be other town locations to visit. There will also be a variety of settings to explore, as Kirby is seen on tropical islands, a sandy wasteland, ruins, and what appears to be a brightly lit carnival.

Kirby is one of the most popular and easily recognized protagonists of the Nintendo franchise. The feisty pink puff made his first appearance in Kirby’s Dream Land in 1992 and has continued to be a fan favorite ever since, with the inclusion of popular installments in the franchise, such as Kirby’s Return to Dream Land, Kirby’s Epic Yarn, and more through the years. You can now find Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion service.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will hit the Nintendo Switch on March 25. Check out the all-new trailer below:

