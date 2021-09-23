The latest mainline entry in the Kirby franchise was officially announced during Thursday's Nintendo Direct and it looks absolutely breathtaking. Kirby andThe Forgotten Land is confirmed for Spring of 2022 and it received a new trailer showing off the mysterious world Kirby has landed in.

Prior to Nintendo's reveal, it had inadvertently appeared early on Nintendo Japan's release schedule under the translated title of Kirby: Discovery of the Stars, but now we have an official title and some more details about the upcoming game. The new trailer revealed that this will be a 3D Kirby adventure where players will explore a strange world full of abandoned structures, luscious plant life, and the adorable creatures you must inevitably consume.

Image via Nintendo

The opening shots of the trailer make it feel more like something out of Splatoon with an abandoned movie theater, shopping mall, and bridge all shown off as locales. Our favorite pink puffball seems to have washed ashore on a mysterious island long abandoned by civilization. We see him venture through an abandoned amusement park, haunted house, and what looks like a shipping yard in a desert, exploring whatever remains of whoever once lived there. Despite the cheerful music and typical power-snatching fun of Kirby, there's an eerie feel to it all, something Nintendo made sure to touch on in its presentation.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land marks the return of the mainline Kirby franchise after over three years away. It's a pretty stark departure for the franchise though, opting to bring Kirby into a true 3D open-world environment rather than rely on the typical sidescroller experience. The last game in the franchise that remotely approached this concept was the GameCube racer Kirby Air Ride and its iconic City Trial mode which also allowed you to freely explore a city for kart upgrades and powerups.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is coming in the spring of 2022. Check out the trailer below for a look at the gorgeous, peculiar world Kirby will explore in his newest adventure.

