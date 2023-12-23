The Big Picture Saving Christmas is considered one of the worst films ever made and is ranked as the worst Christmas movie ever.

The film is filled with flawed arguments and faulty logic, with Kirk Cameron denying the pagan roots of Christmas.

Kirk Cameron's acting and ego make the film difficult to watch, and it keeps viewers hostage for 79 minutes of inconsistent storytelling.

Are you familiar with that picture of Charlie Day? If you’ve spent any time on social media, most likely you’ve seen it. The actor, having a crazed look in his eyes, is standing in front of a wall with papers attached to it, a red string shoots across the pages, attaching them like a chaotic spider web. The picture is meme fodder for taking a playful aim at conspiracy theorists. What crackpot point is he trying to make? Saving Christmas, starring Kirk Cameron, and co-starring, directed, co-written, and co-produced by Darren Doane, might leave viewers with the sense that they’re looking at Mr. Day’s iconic picture for 79 minutes — 79 merciless minutes.

What Is 'Saving Christmas' About?

Saving Christmas has been considered one of the worst films of all time. There are so-bad-it’s-good films — The Room, Showgirls, Super Mario Bros. — then there is Saving Christmas. The film is often ranked as the worst Christmas movie ever and it’s clear that saving Christmas has made an impact, just not in the way those involved with it probably would have hoped for. The film commences with Cameron greeting viewers while seated in a room adorned with Christmas decorations. He jollily tells viewers “I think there’s something about Christmas that all of us sense deep inside that says ‘Something big happened, and because of it, everything is going to be okay.’” But then Cameron, the Cameron who skirted COVID restrictions in 2020 by assembling a rally of maskless carolers; the Cameron who referred to homosexuality as “ultimately destructive to so many of the foundations of civilization”; the Cameron who is currently trying to create an alternative to Scholastic book fairs due to what he calls “Sexually explicit, morally disgusting, and dangerous books” begins to appear.

“But if you notice, there are some people who would love to put a big, wet blanket over all of this. They don’t want us to love Christmas so much, and celebrate it the way we do. There’s this one group over here that says ‘Hey. If you wanna sing your songs and do your stuff at Christmas time that’s fine, but tone it down. Don't sing so loud. You take your private stuff and you just keep it in your house. Don’t let it spill out into the public and bother the rest of us. Just keep it tucked in and private,’” the actor says, his eyes widening and arms gesticulating, like an uncle at Thanksgiving who really wants you to believe that the COVID vaccine has a 5G chip in it. “And then there’s this other group over here who’s actually on the inside. Who’s telling us ‘Everything you’re doing, all this stuff — the images, the characters, the traditions — it’s all wrong. It has nothing to do with Christmas. As a matter of fact, you should just take all of that, wrap it up, throw it out the door because it’s all bad.’”

“What are they going to do next? Tell us hot chocolate is bad for us. That the Druids invented it” he asks. (Druids — an educated, influential, ancient Celtic class — is a word thrown around often in Saving Christmas, leaving some to wonder if the long-gone group of people have done something personally to offend Cameron or Doane.) Cameron presses viewers by saying that perhaps some people have lost sight of the true meaning of Christmas. “Maybe we need a voice from the outside, someone who can remind us of the true meaning of Christmas. Because maybe somewhere along the way, we lost sight of the real story. Maybe we got it wrong. Or maybe we’re listening to the wrong people.” And on the note of “listening to the wrong people,” Cameron begins to tell viewers what his the true reason for what Christmas is about.

Kirk Cameron Explains the True Meaning of Christmas

The film leads to a Christmas party hosted by his sister (played by his real-life sister, Bridgette Ridenour) and his brother-in-law, Christian (Doane). Everyone is enjoying the festivities except for Christian, who’s sulking away from the party. Cameron takes Christian outside to ask him why he’s not in the holiday spirit. Christian tells him that Christmas has been lost to commercialism; he feels the celebrations have nothing to do with his reason for celebrating the holiday. Cameron, listening to his brother-in-law’s woes, tells him that he has it all wrong. He tells him “You drank the Kool-Aid” because of his having qualms about the materialistic aspects of Christmas — as if Cameron himself should accuse anyone of Kool-Aid drinking. Cameron proceeds to tell his brother-in-law just how wrong he is, using the most absurd logic.

Cameron’s first argument goes into the details of the nativity scene, saying that Jesus was wrapped in a swaddling cloth during his birth as well as when he was buried in a tomb, so that’s a clear connection to Christmas. Christian’s reaction is similar to that of the Pikachu meme — the one where Pikachu looks ahead, its mouth agape. The nativity scene is the most Christian (the religion, not the brother-in-law) aspect of Christmas, so drawing parallels between the nativity and the resurrection isn’t exactly mindblowing, but Christian’s reaction is that of awe. While Cameron is impressing his viewpoint onto Christian, he says you need to look past “cute” and “soft” ideas of Christmas, where everybody in the nativity scene is depicted as white. Ironically, Saving Christmas uses white actors to depict its nativity scene.

Cameron’s next argument is that Christmas trees are inherently linked to Christianity. His logic concludes that Adam ate from the Tree of Knowledge in the Garden of Eden and to atone for his sin, Jesus had to be crucified on a cross, which is made from a tree. His winding path of an argument even posits that God’s house (by which he refers to a temple) is filled with trees, trees that have lights on them. Cameron completely omits any of the Christmas trees' Pagan roots, such as it being used to represent the coming spring or how the Romans used fir trees to celebrate the New Year. But Cameron doesn’t dare give any oxygen to nuance or duality: it’s his God’s way or the highway. Again, Christian seems astonished at what Cameron has just said.

Hot Chocolate and Conspiracy Theories

While Cameron is speaking with Christian outside, the party is still hopping inside. Two attendees are sitting down while one goes into conspiracy theories: “They’re already taking away our freedom of speech. I can’t say ‘Merry Christmas’ at work no more. I have to say ‘Happy Holidays’ but I am not in a daze. I am wide wake,” says a partygoer. The man next to him begins to look concerned, not because of the tinfoil-hat things the man is saying to him, but because he believes him to be true. “They got fluoride in our water. I’ saying that that got to at least cause Aspergers. Speaking of burgers, you probably haven’t had one in years. That ain’t no ground beef, homie. That’s pink slime,” the conspiracy spouter further says. Meanwhile, his friend is looking more and more concerned, again, not because this man is obviously unbalanced, but because he believes what he’s saying.

This scene is oblique. Its comic tone — or, I should say, its attempt at a comic tone — suggests that the conspiracy theories are a satire about how defensive some Christians can be about Christmas, as if the film is using this guy as a basis for comparison, so that Cameron doesn’t come across as conspiratorial. Sure, Cameron might be relying on zigzag reasoning to push his idea that Christmas is solely about Christ, but at least he doesn’t believe that burgers contain pink slime instead of ground beef. Or does he?

Back outside, Christian laments his issues with ol’ Santa Claus: Santa is an anagram for Satan — this is literally an argument that he makes. The scene cuts to the Santa at the party looking sinisterly into the camera; everyone is on this Santa’s Naughty list. But Cameron says that Christian has Santa all wrong: “The real Santa Claus was a bad, bad dude. And when I say ‘bad,’ I mean bad in a good way.” He then goes on to describe Santa as “Lord of the Rings-y”; it’s at this point that viewers begin to hold their breath again as Cameron submerges the audience in the murky waters of his reasoning.

Up to this point, Cameron’s arguments have all felt like stretches. But Santa does have Christian origins. He’s based on a Christian priest, Nicholas of Myra, who lived in what is now Turkey. In Cameron’s telling, St. Nicholas took issue with a man named Arius who questioned the divinity of Christ. He then goes on to say that Nicholas battered Arius and ran him out of town. But according to church records, it is said that Nicholas could have slapped an Arian — someone who subscribed to Arius’ thinking, but most likely didn’t strike Arius himself. But the holes in Cameron’s storytelling don’t matter to Christian, who appears to have an epiphany, says Santa’s the man, and runs back into the party. Everyone is looking at him with concern until he dives onto the floor. He apologizes for his earlier behavior and enjoys the party.

'Saving Christmas' Is the Worst Christmas Movie

At this point, it seems that the movie will reach its end. But it still has 26 minutes left, (because when watching Saving Christmas, you constantly check to see how much time is left on it.) The rest of the film is literally people dancing to hip-hop music in a dance circle with 10 minutes of end credits and bloopers. The film is full of faulty logic, like Cameron denying pagan roots to Christmas because Jesus was born in December, the darkest and coldest time of year — does Cameron not realize that the Southern Hemisphere exists? He goes on to say that the Winter Solstice was made by God, so take that, pagans. He leaps a comparison by saying that presents under a tree can symbolize the skyline of the New Jerusalem — a Christian eschatological belief that the world will be remade with a New Jerusalem serving as its capital. And he even defends some of the holiday's more material aspects, because Jesus came in a material body.

In a way, Saving Christmas seems to be how Cameron wishes the world would respond to him: he makes weak, faulty arguments and people just accept it hook, line, and sinker, and convert to his way of thinking. While the storyline, or lack of storyline, makes the film difficult enough to watch — the majority of it is just two guys talking in a car outside — Cameron’s acting and obvious ego that needs him to be seen centerstage makes it all the much harder to watch. The New York Times film critic spoke of Cameron’s performance as “With a smile so wide and laughter so forced you half-expect the camera to pull back to reveal hostage takers.” And in a way, Saving Christmas does keep viewers hostage for a 79-minute standoff against concise arguments, different viewpoints, and, of course, the Druids.

There is no one right way to celebrate Christmas: for some, it is a solely Christian holiday; for others, its pagan roots are embraced; and for most of us, it’s simply a season to spend time with our loved ones. While there is no one right way or reason to celebrate Christmas, there is one wrong way: watching Saving Christmas.

