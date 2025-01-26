It's unlikely that, when we hear the word "Western," your mind goes anywhere but the iconic American West. While horse operas have enjoyed a variety of different settings over the years, they almost always return to that late 1800s American landscape. However, one Western drama in particular proved that the genre is just as fresh in the back country of Australia as anywhere else: 1982's The Man from Snowy River.

Directed by George T. Miller (no, not George Miller) from a screenplay by John Dixon, this Australian picture is the epitome of classic Western flare. With a strong cast, captivating visuals, and a tale that feels as old as time, there's a lot to appreciate when it comes to The Man from Snowy River, which easily ranks as one of the 1980s best Westerns.

'The Man From Snowy River' Is About as Traditional a Western as There Ever Was

Image via 20th Century Fox

You've heard the story before. A boy — in this case, Tom Burlinson's Jim Craig — must prove himself a man after the death of his father, which, in this case, leads him to take a job at a large station owned by a notorious man named Harrison (Kirk Douglas). Soon, Jim finds himself at odds with some of the other hands, who look down on him because he comes from the mountains. But who really catches Jim's eye is a young woman named Jessica (Sigrid Thornton), his boss's daughter. While they butt heads at first, the pair grow particularly fond of one another, especially after working together to break a prized colt behind Harrison's back. Despite Jim's love for Jessica, Harrison disapproves, and tensions rise. It's only when Jim proves himself a man by rounding up a herd of wild stallions that the tale concludes, and there is hope for their future.

The Man from Snowy River is a story that you'd swear you've heard or seen before. All the usual characters are here, from the young cowboy seeking to prove himself to the old sidekick prospector (Kirk Douglas playing double-duty as Spur, Harrison's long-lost brother) to the woman unsure of her place in society. It feels familiar because we've seen it told over and again, each time with a new set of faces and a rousing conclusion. Yet, the call to adventure presented in The Man from Snowy River, paired with its deeply Australian context, strips away any notions of turning back. Instead, the audience falls into pure escapism of the best kind. Sure, it's a bit cheesy at times, and no, it's not a groundbreaking or subversive take on the iconic Western tale, but that's precisely what makes The Man from Snowy River so delightful.

In many ways, Jim embodies the classical ideals of the West, a "hard work is the answer" type who pulls himself up by his bootstraps to earn the station he inherited after his father's death — and the respect of the mountain men around him. His tortured love for Jessica is dramatic and believable. But while Jim is the leading man, it's Kirk Douglas who really shines here. His dual roles of Spur and Harrison couldn't be further apart, but the Lonely Are the Brave star delivers an impressive performance anyhow, especially when the two are in the same room. As both ally and antagonist to Burlinson's Jim Craig, Douglas is a force to be reckoned with. The way he so seamlessly jumps from one part to the other should encourage anyone to give The Man from Snowy River a try.

'The Man from Snowy River' Has a Distinct Australian Legacy