Kirk Douglas was one of the longest-lived actors from Hollywood’s Golden Age, especially so far as leading men/ladies were concerned. He’d stepped away from acting years before 2020, when he passed away at the age of 103, but had already cemented a legacy decades earlier, owing to the sheer number of films he appeared in when he was most active as an actor.

With early roles in the 1940s, and continual success in the years that followed, it’s hard to encompass every great movie Douglas appeared in, but the following is intended to highlight the best of the best. Going by overall quality as well as how much Kirk Douglas shines within each film, the greatest works he starred in are ranked below, starting with the very good and ending with the great.

10 '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' (1954)

Director: Richard Fleischer

As some soon-to-be-mentioned titles will likely demonstrate, Kirk Douglas seemed most at home when starring in relatively serious films; dramas, crime movies, war films, etc. So that makes 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea a surprisingly fun anomaly, at least as far as Douglas’s genuinely great movies go, as it’s a science fiction movie that’s most focused on delivering an adventure-filled story.

Based on the Jules Verne novel of the same name, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea is all about a crew going on a mission to investigate strange occurrences underwater, and making some rather surprising discoveries. It’s no-nonsense and old-fashioned stuff, but it makes an impact because it’s so colorful and technically dazzling, not to mention well-acted, thanks to its cast including the likes of Douglas, James Mason, and Peter Lorre.

9 'Lust for Life' (1956)

Director: Vincente Minnelli

Lust for Life wasn’t the only film that Kirk Douglas made with Vincente Minnelli, nor was it the best necessarily… but it is an important film to mention when discussing Kirk Douglas’s body of work. He was clearly committed to his role here, playing the troubled artist Vincent van Gogh. He disappears into the role, and his performance is a powerful one.

Really, Lust for Life kind of exists just to give Douglas the chance to let loose and do some big biopic acting, but it works well enough in that regard. Additionally, Minnelli’s visual style is well-matched to a film about an artist (it is quite beautiful-looking at times), and Anthony Quinn as fellow artist Paul Gauguin is also very good. In the end, Quinn won an Oscar for his role here, while Douglas was nominated (the actor never won a competitive Academy Award during his career, though).

8 'Seven Days in May' (1964)

Director: John Frankenheimer

A rather gripping and maybe even timeless thriller, Seven Days in May takes place within the tumultuous world of American politics during the 1960s, and is one of numerous films that starred both Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas. The pair play high-ranking military officials, with the plot of the film seeing them involved in a complex potential military coup against the president.

Seven Days in May isn't directly based on any real-life event, but it certainly feels of the times, for when it was made. There’s paranoia and a sense of unease pervading through the entire thing, and though it’s fairly low-key by the standards of modern-day thrillers, those after something more slow-burn in nature will likely find it very engaging. It takes its time as a film, but is always building and building, and proves easy to admire in that regard.

7 'Lonely Are the Brave' (1962)

Director: David Miller

One of the best Westerns of the 1960s was rather unconventional in its approach to the genre. The film in question is Lonely Are the Brave, and it’s about a man out of time, essentially. He sticks to the lifestyle and outlook more common to those in Old West times, but lives in America during the mid-20th century, and so is out of step with much of society.

Rather than feeling absurd or comical, Lonely Are the Brave makes this entire premise rather tragic, with one feeling sorry for Douglas’s character but perhaps also frustrated that he can’t adapt. It gets the balance right and feels emotional without ever becoming overly sentimental, with Douglas giving one of his best-ever performances here. Additionally, his co-star, Gena Rowlands, in an early starring role, is also great.

6 'Detective Story' (1951)

Director: William Wyler

Unsurprisingly, Detective Story is a film about crime, perhaps being something of a film noir movie, too. It’s a rather grounded and character-driven film about a day in the life of a detective (surprise, surprise) played by Kirk Douglas, feeling somewhat fractured in the way it shows his interactions with various people he comes into contact with through his job.

Many of these individuals are small-scale criminals trying to get by in life, with Detective Story doing an admirable job of showcasing an entire system – one everyone in the film is caught up in – within the confines of a single movie. It explores certain issues that were relevant in the 1950s and remain topical now, and it feels like an influential movie; maybe even one that was ahead of its time, as far as police procedurals go.

5 'The Bad and the Beautiful' (1952)

Director: Vincente Minnelli

Released several years before Lust for Life, The Bad and the Beautiful was another collaboration between Kirk Douglas and Vincente Minnelli, with Douglas receiving one of his three Oscar nominations for his performance here. He’s at the center of what ends up being a very dark story about the ruthlessness of Hollywood, portraying a controversial movie producer who clashes with numerous people as he rises and then falls within the American film industry.

On top of being well-acted and atmospheric, The Bad and the Beautiful is also noteworthy for how it’s structured, with a good deal of it being told through flashbacks that slowly paint a larger – and more devastating – picture. It’s thematically familiar ground for a movie about the movie industry, but it still works very well overall, and parts of it remain unfortunately relevant to this day.

4 'Ace in the Hole' (1951)

Director: Billy Wilder

Ace in the Hole is one of the bleakest films Billy Wilder ever made, as well as one of his best. It is a scathing look at the media, with Kirk Douglas playing a morally questionable reporter just as effectively as he played a morally questionable producer in the aforementioned The Bad and the Beautiful. He really did shine when put at the center of dark, character-focused dramas.

In Ace in the Hole, his character covers a dramatic story involving a man who’s trapped in a cave, even going so far as to make the overall situation worse if it means he gains opportunities to write more captivating stories. It’s an angry and downbeat movie, and might've been too despairing for audiences back in the early 1950s. Today, though, it’s easy to appreciate, especially owing to its similarities to 2014’s Nightcrawler.

3 'Spartacus' (1960)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Though Stanley Kubrick distanced himself from Spartacus, it nevertheless remains a great film, and a suitably large-scale epic filled with big emotions and spectacular battle sequences. It’s about a slave being forced into gladiatorial combat, and eventually breaking free of his enslavement and rebelling. He gradually builds an army, proving to be a continually growing threat to the Roman Republic.

Those after distinctly Kubrickian stylistic touches might walk away from Spartacus a little disappointed, but anyone after a genuinely great epic that still holds up will come away pleased. It’s a long movie that earns the right to exceed three hours in length, and Kirk Douglas gives one of his most memorable – and biggest – performances in the titular role. Indeed, he makes it so that you believe he really could inspire such a rebellion.