The Big Picture Alex Garland's latest film, Civil War, will bring dystopian drama and expert-level filmmaking.

Kirsten Dunst plays a photojournalist bridging the gap between the American government and The Western Forces.

Garland's past projects feature strong female leads, suggesting Civil War will do the same.

The lines are being drawn in the sand in the first trailer for Alex Garland’s latest sci-fi action flick, Civil War. Re-teaming with A24, Garland’s pulse-pounding production will bring audiences just as much dystopian drama as that of his previous projects. With titles like Annihilation and Ex Machina known the world over as expert-level examples of filmmaking, fans have been patiently waiting since 2022’s Men to see what Garland had up his sleeves next. Up until this point, mum had been the word about the kind of battle Civil War will bring. A recently released poster teased an image of soldiers barricading themselves atop the Statue of Liberty’s torch, but that still didn’t give us too much info aside from a presumed location. With Lady Liberty at the center of the image, viewers could gather that at least some of the action will take place around New York City, but other things including the timeline, reason, and catastrophe-level have remained under wraps. Today's trailer fills in plenty of the gaps and introduces us to Nick Offerman as a very Coriolanus Snow-like President.

Kirsten Dunst is a photojournalist on a mission in the teaser as she bridges the gap between two sides of the war - the American government and a group known as The Western Forces. Traveling with her is Narcos' Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson (Dune), and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), with the trio's relationship with one another not made completely clear in the trailer. Together, the quartet traverses the American landscape on a journey to the White House while all hell breaks loose around them. Featured in a cameo bit, Dunst's real-life husband Jesse Plemons is one of those hell-raisers, taking aim at the group during a tense interaction. With plenty of explosions, chaos, and anxiety-inducing sequences, the trailer has Garland's name written all over it.

Along with helming, Garland also penned Civil War, a task he’s taken on for all of his prior directorial features. In fact, writing was where Garland got his start, as similar tones can be spotted in titles including 28 Days Later, Never Let Me Go, and Dredd as well as 2000’s The Beach, which was based on his debut 1996 novel of the same name. Just as he has in the past, Garland again collected a crack team of stars for the action-packed project, pulling Dunst back onto the screen in what will be the Golden Globe-nominee’s first performance since her turn in Jane Campion’s 2021 drama, The Power of the Dog. Happy to reunite with a slew of faces from his prior pieces, Civil War gave Garland the opportunity to collaborate with alumni including Devs' Henderson, Spaeny, and Karl Glusman as well as Annihilation's Sonoya Mizuno.

Alex Garland’s Past Projects Foreshadow 'Civil War'

While dystopian vibes may be a hallmark for the filmmaker, he also tends to pen stories featuring strong female leads. For Ex Machina, it came in the form of Academy Award-winner Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl), while Annihilation featured a dynamite team of badass women including Natalie Portman (May December) and Tessa Thompson (Passing), with 2022’s Men taking a shot at the patriarchy courtesy of Jessie Buckley. Judging by the similarities in main character energy, it’s likely that Civil War will put strong women front and center.

Civil War will be released into cinemas and IMAX on April 26, 2024. Check out the trailer below and stay tuned to Collider for more information.