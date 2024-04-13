After putting her acting talents to show in her breakthrough role as a child actor (she started modeling and appearing in commercials at the age of 3) in the horror drama Interview With the Vampire, Kirsten Dunst became one of the most popular faces in the industry. Her first collaboration with acclaimed director Sofia Coppola came in The Virgin Suicides; she was only 16 at the time of filming.

A few years later, at 18, she stepped into the shoes of Mary Jane in the Spider-Man movies, which propelled her to worldwide fame. Despite having partaken in a good number of impeccable movies before, it was not until 2022 that Dunst received her first Oscar nomination for her astounding efforts in The Power of the Dog. To celebrate the star's impressive, genre-defying career so far, we reunite some of the best Kristen Dunst movies, ranking them by greatness.

10 'Interview With the Vampire' (1994)

Director: Neil Jordan

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite its controversial status (mostly thanks to Tom Cruise, who many viewers suggested was miscast, and Dunst's infamous scene opposite Brad Pitt), Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles endures as a well-known movie in the industry and arguably one of the most memorable vampire flicks. The story follows Lestat and Louis, depicting the beginning of Louis' transformation into a vampire by Lestat in 1791.

In addition to its two leads, this 1994 movie also features Dunst in a breakthrough role as a young girl named Claudia, who is also turned into a vampire. Although she was only twelve at the time, Dunst still managed to steal the spotlight whenever she was on-screen, proving to be a very talented actor from a very young age in this Neil Jordan's two-time Oscar-nominated movie which was based on Anne Rice's 1976 novel of the same name.

Watch on Apple TV

9 'Bring It On' (2000)

Director: Peyton Reed

Image via Universal

A while later at only seventeen, Dunst took the lead role in Peyton Reed's cult classic Bring It On, a quintessential 2000s romantic comedy in which Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford, and Gabrielle Union also star. The story follows a champion high school cheerleading squad that learns that its former captain stole all their routines while preparing for a national competition.

Given Bring It On's popularity, the film ended up originating a few sequels, though none were as great as the real deal (nor did they feature any of the original cast members). Reed's film is clever and sassy, and Dunst's undeniable charm adds to its appeal. While it may not be a cinematic masterpiece, Bring it On's straightforward, yet humorous storyline is enough to keep the audience engaged.

Bring It On Release Date August 25, 2000 Cast Kirsten Dunst , Eliza Dushku , Jesse Bradford , Gabrielle Union , Clare Kramer , Nicole Bilderback , Ian Roberts Runtime 99 minutes

Watch on Amazon Prime

8 'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Director: Sofia Coppola

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Fans of Sofia Coppola's visually arresting works know that Marie Antoinette is a must-see, especially as concerns Dunst's incredible filmography so far. The 2006 movie follows the ill-fated queen of France, depicting her rise to the throne at nineteen after her betrothal and marriage to Louis XVI at only fourteen, and ultimately the tragic end of her reign and the fall of Versailles.

Marie Antoinette wasn't exactly regarded as a "serious" biopic movie when it was released because it wasn't like the more conventional features of the genre. Not only does it include, say, contemporary music, but it focuses on the historical figure's loneliness, particularly as a young girl, surrounded by people who did not understand her. Instead of instructing audiences about the era as historical epics usually do, Coppola's dreamy, pastel-colored film excelled in showing a more intimate and personal side of the life of Marie Antoinette, who was perfectly portrayed by Dunst.

Watch on Pluto TV

7 'Hidden Figures' (2016)

Director: Theodore Melfi

Image via 20th Century Studios

Featuring the talented Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monáe in the lead roles, Hidden Figures tells the inspiring true story of a team of incredibly bright female African-American mathematicians — Dorothy Vaughan, Katherine G. Johnson, and Mary Jackson — who played a crucial role in NASA's early years of the U.S. space program.

Theodore Melfi's empowering biography is nothing short of spectacular, featuring incredible acting efforts from its leads and sending out poignant messages about race and gender that are still very much relevant today. Dunst believably plays the strict and pragmatic supervisor (purely a fictional character) of Vivian Mitchell. Some say she represents the... questionable views of some white women in the 1960s and arguably serves as a personification of "choice feminism."

Watch on Disney+

6 'Civil War' (2024)

Director: Alex Garland

Image via A24

Alex Garland (the mind behind Ex Machina and Annihilation) makes a comeback with Civil War, a highly anticipated 2024 movie that features Dunst in the lead role. It also stars Jesse Plemons and Priscilla's rising star Cailee Spaney, among other talented stars. The action movie's plot follows a tram of military-embedded journalists who race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

Civil War's depiction of a dystopian future America is interesting and will probably draw in fans of the genre. As worldwide critics have said, Garland's beautifully shot movie is not disappointing in the slightest; according to Collider's own Matt Donato's review, it may very well be Garland's best film yet, and the "performances are all great across the board, heightening the sense of instability." This, of course, includes the fantastic Dunst as accomplished wartime photographer Lee Smith.

Civil War is not yet available for streaming, purchasing, or renting.

5 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Director: Michel Gondry

Image Via Focus Features

Michael Gondry's fan-favorite science fiction romance features Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in two of their most memorable roles. The movie tells the mind-bending story of a couple who goes through a medical procedure to have each other erased from their memories forever after their relationship reaches a bitter end.

The soul-crushing Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is like a Black Mirror episode before Black Mirror even existed. The story is touching, well-crafted, engaging, equal amounts thought-provoking, and certainly elevated by great acting efforts. Science fiction and romance enthusiasts alike will enjoy Gondry's movie, which deals with topics of loneliness, memory, identity, and regret. Dunst's role isn't primary in this, but she still brings Lacuna's receptionist and unsung hero Mary Svevo gracefully to life.

Watch on Apple TV

4 'The Virgin Suicides' (1999)

Director: Sofia Coppola

Image via Paramount Vantage

In her first partnership with Sofia Coppola, Dunst stepped into the shoes of Lux Lisbon, one of five of the Lisbon sisters with everlasting results. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Jeffrey Eugenides and centers around five siblings (Leslie Hayman, A. J. Cook, Chelse Swain, Hanna R. Hall, and Dunst) sheltered by their religious and strict parents. In the meantime, a group of adolescent boys develop an obsession with their unattainability and mysterious auras.

Set in suburban Detroit in the mid-1970s and featuring memorable characters that remain beloved ones these days, The Virgin Suicides is a critique of the unreachable male fantasy. It also explores mental health topics in a haunting, fascinating, and horrifying way, with Dunst's impeccable performance anchoring the unconventional narrative.

Watch on Hoopla

3 'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Director: Sam Raimi

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Not mentioning Spider-Man in such a list would be a huge omission, as Mary Jane Watson quickly became one of the most popular, if not the most popular role in Dunst's career so far. The second Sam Raimi installment follows Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker as he battles a former brilliant scientist known as Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina).

Spider-Man 2 is arguably the best in the OG franchise, making for an overall better film — featuring a great villain and message — than its predecessor. While Dunst's Mary Jane is, generally speaking, not a fan favorite (her character's writing was kind of flawed and questionable), her performance in the movies is still unforgettable; it is difficult to picture the films without her starring in them.

Watch on Disney+

2 'The Power of the Dog' (2021)

Director: Jane Campion

Image via Netflix

Dunst was Oscar-nominated for the first time for her astounding efforts in Jane Campion's 1925-set The Power of the Dog, which follows a beguiling, severe, middle-aged rancher, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, who tortures his brother's (Jesse Plemons) family. That is until he finds himself unexpectedly exposed to the possibility of love.

Dunst plays her real-life husband's wife in the film, Rose Gordon, convincingly, providing audiences with a tour de force. With an impressive twelve Oscar nominations under its belt (it broke records by becoming the first film directed by a woman to be nominated for more than 10 Academy Awards), The Power of the Dog earned Campion her first and very much deserved Best Director award. Campion became the first woman to be nominated in the category twice and the third to ever take the prize home.

Watch on Netflix

1 'Melancholia' (2011)

Director: Lars von Trier

Image Via Magnolia Pictures

While she wasn't Academy Award-nominated for her efforts in Lars von Trier's Melancholia, Dunst's performance in the movie remains unmatched. This dark tale of mental health deterioration centers around two sisters, played by Dunst and Charlotte Gainsbourg, whose relationship is challenged by a new planet that threatens to collide with Earth.

Melancholia is quite an intriguing character study, as it focuses on the two sisters' different perspectives and reactions in the face of adversity and the reasoning behind them. It's not for no reason that Lars von Trier's movie is considered one of the best in the disaster genre. Furthermore, the movie sheds light on depression, with a powerful metaphor about the impending doom that comes with the mental health state at its center.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: The 7 Best Performances in Sofia Coppola's Movies, Ranked