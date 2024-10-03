On Becoming a God in Central Florida is a claustrophobic slow-burn of scheming, murder, and death. Starring Kirsten Dunst, the Showtime series debuted in 2019 to rave reviews, commending Dunst's gusty performance as a working-class mother trying to build an empire. For those who love the hit Florida-set show, Bad Monkey, starring Vince Vaughn on Apple TV+, On Becoming a God in Central Florida is the perfect follow-up. The Carl Hiaasan adaptation is a quirky swamp tale of killers, manatees, and a tip-top shape Vaughn firing out his quick-witted lines, and the Showtime series carries that similarly dark sense of humor amid a creeping central mystery.

The series was created by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky, and is a wicked, smart satire on the American dream and the class system. A hilarious and completely against type, Alexander Skarsgård plays Dunst's clueless husband and turns in one of his funniest roles since his cameo in Zoolander. Set in the early 90s, there are perms, bedazzled swimsuits, and acid-washed jeans, but it never goes over the top with the decade's memorabilia. Though it was renewed for a Season 2, Showtime then reversed the decision due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A short-lived crime comedy series, it's one of Dunst's most sinister performances and totally underrated.

What Is 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida' About?

Image via Smokehouse Pictures

Dunst stars as Krystal Stubbs, a working-class Florida native and new mother of a baby girl, who works at her local water park that neighbors the much more successful, Disney World. Her husband, Travis, sells insurance but has fallen into a dangerous pyramid scheme called Founders American Merchandise (FAM), and dedicates his time to selling their products. The young and naive Cody Bonar, played by Théodore Pellerin, is a brainwashed, FAM worker full time, and Travis's best friend. Krystal threatens Travis with divorce to quit FAM and focus on his real job as they fall further into bankruptcy, but Travis doesn't listen and instead quits his job. After a freak-accident, Travis is eaten by alligators, and Krystal is forced to continue selling his FAM products. The company is headed by a cult-like leader, Obie Garbeau, played by an evil Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs). As Krystal falls further into the scheme, it becomes clear FAM is more like a cult than a company, and the series also features Mel Rodriguez, Beth Ditto, Julie Benz, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph as a repo-woman who becomes Krystal's only real friend.

Kirsten Dunst Plays a Conniving, Single Mother Working a Pyramid Scheme

Close

Krystal Stubbs is one of Dunst's most wild and conniving roles. In an era of television littered with antiheroes, Krystal is one of the best, and most complex, antiheroes of our time. Living a life of poverty since childhood, when her selfish and ignorant husband dies, it sets her free. Dunst gives a grueling performance exposing the ugly underbelly of the American dream. One such scene that exemplifies the disillusionment Krystal has come to have with life and the American dream's phoniness is when she must rip her braces off herself after her husband's death because she can no longer afford them.

Dunst performs the stunt herself, and the camera is unflinching in its close-up of her face and mouth as she yanks them out with pliers. It's a crucial moment for Krystal, Dunst's performance, and the series as a whole. With each brace that falls into the sink, a piece of the old Krystal is gone, as the new, independent woman, free of a self-absorbed man, takes form. In another one of her most satisfying moments, she tracks down the alligators that killed her husband in the swamp and kills them with a shotgun while screaming. Dunst is a loose cannon and incredibly fun to watch. When she guts and skins the alligators, it exemplifies the pure skin she’s shedding for a new one that lies and cheats in a country where honesty isn't rewarded, but cheating is. The FAM system tried to swallow her whole, like it did with Travis, so she decided to become a monster herself to swallow it.

If You Like 'Bad Monkey,' This Florida-Set Series is a Darkly Funny Crime Extravaganza

Image via Smokehouse Pictures

Something about murder and cons set in the sweltering heat of Florida just makes crime that much more fun. Bad Monkey perfectly encapsulates the sunshine state with Vaughn sporting Hawaiian shirts, its many beautiful shots of the oceans, and criminals hitting up tiki bars after committing murder. On Becoming a God in Central Florida also has clever ways of incorporating its one-of-a-kind setting into the fold. There are many colorful characters in the series, and as this is Florida, some of them are pretty weird. The wackiest character is a barefoot assassin who, thanks to the warm weather, never has to wear shoes. Kevin J O'Connor plays the eerie, creepy killer who was once a green beret and sets fires to boats, stalks people through the swamps, and drives a menacing black car. His arrival adds another level of paranoia and terror to the series and raises the stakes even more.

Ted Levine also gets to bite into one of his juiciest roles in years and puts on a flamboyant, hilarious show as the mastermind behind the pyramid scheme. Levine plays Obie like a hysterical man-child. He enters the picture in the second half of the season and always sports white suits, gold rings, and a killer mustache. Levine has an all-time on-screen breakdown as Obie, who despises fruit with a vengeance. But, his wife still stalks the fridge with only fruit for his bad heart, leading him to have a tantrum. Levine screams, rages, chucks the fruit all over his kitchen like a spoiled child, and collapses on the floor covered with apples and oranges. It's bizarre, hilarious, and scary all at once, and he's like a deranged cult leader, leading more prey to the slaughter to become rotten apples.

'On Becoming a God in Central Florida' is a Grim Look at the American Dream

Image via Smokehouse Pictures

When alligators eat Skarsgård's character in a swamp after quitting his job, and is driving towards his future with FAM, it's about much more than just watching Skarsgård get eaten alive. The series is making a statement. The rich will keep eating the poor, like the allegory of alligators eating Travis, which might as well have been America itself swallowing the lower class. People like Obie Garbeau get to be petulant babies born into generational wealth, while people like Krystal have had to bite, beg, steal, and borrow to just get an inch.

One of Dunst's best line readings comes when she's talking to her new boyfriend, Cody, a young and spoiled man who has been living off his family's wealth his whole life. She spits out, “Being broke hurts like sh*t." Dunst writhes with anger the entire season like a cartoon character, symbolizing the rage Americans feel at being cheated by the very system that tells them they can succeed. It also happens to be one of her funniest and most physical roles in recent years, which has her performing jazzercize classes, and an impressive dance routine to "Straight On." It's a reminder of what a fantastic comedic actress she is in addition to being a great dramatic actress, and that she first broke out into the mainstream with comedy classics like Bring it on! and Dick. For any Dunst fan, it's a must-watch, and it's a crime itself that the series was canceled too soon.

On Becoming a God in Central Florida is available to rent or buy on Apple TV+.

