Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress, Kirstie Alley, left her legacy in the entertainment industry as one of rich depth and determination. Her roles ranged from period dramas to modern comedies, and from space exploration to lingerie design. Her alluring beauty, sultry voice, and undeniable talent made her one of Hollywood's most beloved leading ladies.

As the performing arts community mourns her loss after she passed away in 2022 after a battle with cancer, the movies and television performances she has left behind will continue to inspire and touch the hearts of many young actors and audience members far into the future. With 42 years in the industry, she has many beloved roles in both television and film. Here are 10 that remain favorites for her many fans.

10 'For Richer or Poorer' (1997)

Appeared as Caroline Sexton

A riches-to-rags-to-romance comedy called For Richer or Poorer stars Kirstie Alley and Tim Allen as Caroline and Brad Sexton. The Sexton's appear to have it all, but behind their glamour and expensive lifestyle they have hidden lots of debt and marital discord. Their situation takes an unexpected turn when they are forced to go on the run to avoid the IRS because their unscrupulous accountant, Bob (Wayne Knight) has defrauded them out of millions of tax dollars.

As the unhappily wedded couple go into hiding in a rural Amish community, they get a chance to reexamine their lives and marriage. Full of wit, humor, and heart, the film has great onscreen chemistry between Alley and Allen and features a cast of superbly gifted comedic actors. Alley's performance is glamorous, charming, and surprisingly soulful. It is a hidden gem that deserved higher ratings from critics.

9 'Look Who's Talking' (1989)

Appeared as Mollie

Kids say the darndest things. The cute and comical Look Who's Talking features the inner monologue of one of the main characters, who happens to be a baby. Bruce Willis provides narration as the child, Mikey, learns about the world around him and bonds with his single mother, Mollie (Alley).

Alley plays the role to perfection as hormones and moods swing from one end of the emotional spectrum to another. Mollie learns to stand up for herself and her son in the film, and she unwittingly falls for local cab driver, James, played by John Travolta. The film would go on to produce two sequels.

8 'It Takes Two' (1995)

Appeared as Diane Barrows

A 1995 family comedy that is part The Prince and the Pauper, and part The Parent Trap, stars Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen as a set of identical strangers that switch places for a short time to escape their own life situations. One a rich and spoiled only child, and the other a poor orphan. As the two switch places, they end up playing matchmakers as their father and caseworker, respectively, fall in love.

In the film, Alley plays Diane Barrows, who is the caretaker for the orphan girl, Amanda. She is fantastic in the role and plays it with perfect comedic timing. She also has great romantic chemistry with costar Steve Guttenberg, and it is a fun family film to watch.

7 'Deadly Pursuit' aka 'Shoot to Kill' (1988)

Appeared as Sarah Rennell

Showing her incredible range as an actress, Alley starred in a suspenseful movie in 1988 called Deadly Pursuit, also known as Shoot to Kill. In the film, her character Sarah Rennell is held hostage by a dangerous jewel thief played by Clancy Brown. FBI agent Warren Stantin (Sidney Poitier) recruits Sarah's boyfriend, Jonathan (Tom Berenger) to help him rescue her and catch the notorious criminal.

The fantastic catch of the movie is that the rescue team has to cross rugged terrain and face wilderness conditions as they try to rescue Sarah. Through harsh climates, dangerous cliffs, and a homicidal villain, the unlikely odd couple will have to apprehend their suspect before he crosses into Canada and beyond their jurisdiction. Alley is superb in this high-tension thriller, which famous film critic Robert Ebert gave a thumbs up.

6 'North & South: Book 1, North & South' (1995)

Appeared as Virgilia Hazard