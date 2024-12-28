Robert Downey Jr. might be one of the most prolific actors on the planet, thanks to his various roles. The one that immediately comes to mind is Tony Stark, a.k.a Iron Man. Downey helped kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his role as the Armored Avenger (and will be returning as Doctor Doom for Avengers: Doomsday). His performance in Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes nails the titular detective's characterization, especially Holmes' obsessive nature. Whether the role is a big blockbuster or a smaller drama like The Judge, Downey will almost always bring his A-Game. But there's one role that he's claimed is his best work: Harry Lockhart in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Downey even freely admits that Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is the film that led to his career resurgence since it's what convinced Jon Favreau to cast him as Iron Man. "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, which is, I think, in some ways the best film I've ever done," he stated, before adding "It wound up being a calling card," he said during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. "It came out, and it bombed, but Jon Favreau saw it, and he said, 'This guy could do an action movie.'" Kiss Kiss Bang Bang didn't just prove Downey's action chops, though. It showed that he could tackle a wide range of emotions.

Robert Downey Jr. Is Equal Parts Snarky and Sympathetic as Harry Lockhart

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is infamous for putting its own twist on the neo-noir genre, with Downey Jr. delivering a sardonic twist on the opening narration of a noir film. Nearly every sentence of his is laden with a quip or a wry observation, which leads to some memorable quotes. This helps keep the audience invested while also setting the tone for events to come. It's not the only time that writer-director Shane Black breaks the neo-noir mold, though. Far from being a skilled detective, Harry's a petty thief who gets swept up in a murder mystery.

The opening sequence remains one of the standout moments in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. A botched robbery leads Harry into an audition for a movie, and it gives Downey a chance to show off his acting talents. At first, he gives off the sort of wooden, nervous performance you might expect from an amateur; but then he slowly starts to break down, giving into the panic that he's been holding at bay (and wowing the casting director enough to give him the part.) This scene shows that Downey is more than a snark machine, and it's far from the only time Kiss Kiss Bang dips into the emotional moments.

‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ Works Because of Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer’s Dynamic

Close

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang really kicks off when Harry meets "Gay" Perry van Shrike (Val Kilmer). Perry is everything that Harry isn't: he's an actually skilled private investigator, is able to keep his cool under pressure, and can handle himself in a firefight. Their dynamic is the best part of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, since Kilmer's able to match every single quip Harry fires off with an equally sardonic (or devastating) response. For instance, When Harry decides to play Russian Roulette with a suspect, he winds up shooting the guy in the head. Perry is shocked, but after Harry says there was an 8% chance of getting the bullet, he explodes: "Eight?! Who taught you math?!" Kiss Kiss Bang Bang thrives on these interactions, as Black knows how to write razor-sharp dialogue while Downey and Kilmer bounce off each other perfectly.

The ending of Kiss Kiss Bang Bang even hints at more adventures for Perry and Harry, since they've gone into business as private investigators. Though it didn't turn a profit at the box office, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang gave Robert Downey Jr.'s career the second wind it needed. Downey would even repay Black by personally calling him to co-write and direct Iron Man 3, shortly after Black had been through his own rough patch. "He told me, ‘I want you to write and direct an Iron Man picture.’ And everything changed again," Black told The Hollywood Reporter. Like Harry and Perry, Downey and Black turned out to be a match made in heaven.

