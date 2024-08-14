The Big Picture Kiss the Girls, starring Morgan Freeman and Ashley Judd, is the #10 most popular movie on Paramount+.

The film was written by David Klass and directed by Gary Fleder, based on a James Patterson novel.

Paramount+ also features popular movies like Mean Girls and TV shows like Criminal Minds in their top 10.

Just a few years after Morgan Freeman was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in The Shawshank Redemption, he starred in another drama which has found major success on Paramount+. Kiss the Girls, the 1997 film starring Freeman and Ashley Judd, has landed at the #10 most popular movie on Paramount+, falling just short of Mark Wahlberg's Shooter, another movie which has found extended success on Paramount+, and other South Park and PAW Patrol projects. In addition to Freeman and Judd, Kiss the Girls also stars Cary Elwes, Brian Cox, and Tony Godwyn, and currently sits at a 34% rating from critics and a 62% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Kiss the Girls is based on the James Patterson novel of the same name, and the screenplay for the film was penned by David Klass. Klass made his screenwriting debut with Kiss the Girls, and then parlayed that success into being the scribe on Desperate Measures, the 1998 film starring Michael Keaton and Cox. He also wrote the script for Walking Tall starring Dwayne Johnson and Johnny Knoxville, and most recently penned Emperor, starring Tommy Lee Jones. Gary Fleder directed Kiss the Girls and spent the majority of the rest of his career helming a few episodes here and there of long-running TV shows, but he did make a pit stop to direct Jason Statham in Homefront, the 2013 crime thriller which also stars James Franco.

What Else Is Popular to Stream on Paramount+?

Another movie to narrowly beat out Kiss the Girls in the Paramount+ top 10 is Mean Girls, the 2004 cult classic starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams. Both Tom Cruise-led Jack Reacher films have also been hovering in the Paramount+ top 10 for several weeks, with another Cruise-led epic, Top Gun: Maverick, also sitting comfortably at the #4 spot. While Ryan Reynolds has Deadpool & Wolverine dominating the box office, recently crossing the $1 billion worldwide mark, he also has IF, the John Krasinski-written and directed family film which he stars in alongside Steve Carell, that has been the #1 movie on Paramount+ for several weeks. As for TV shows, Paramount+'s top 10 is full of police procedurals like Criminal Minds, NCIS, and Blue Bloods.

Kiss the Girls stars Morgan Freeman, Brian Cox, and Cary Elwes, and was written by David Klass and directed by Gary Fleder. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Kiss the Girls on Paramount+.

