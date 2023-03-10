Kit Connor will trade in stopping hearts for ensuring that they keep beating as Deadline reveals that the actor has been tapped to star in the horror thriller One Of Us. The allegorical feature will center around a devastated family who is grappling with the loss of a loved one at a funeral. But, the tragedy isn’t over yet as one by one, each family member begins to meet their untimely demise with Connor’s character left to pick up the pieces and solve the mystery before the entire family is wiped out.

Connor will be joined in the production by Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess), Callum Woodhouse (The Durrells), Ian Beattie (Game of Thrones), and Siobhan Fallon-Hogan (Rushed). The film will serve as the premiere feature from Stefan van de Graaff who, along with directing, also penned the screenplay.

His appearance in One Of Us will be a major departure from the projects audiences are used to seeing the Emmy-winning Connor in as he’s thus far kept his roles on a lighter and less bloody note. Best known for his performance in the graphic novel-turned-Netflix-series Heartstopper, Connor stars as Nick Nelson, a jock who finds himself falling in love with his classmate Charlie (Joe Locke). Straying from the overplayed queer tragedy storylines, Heartstopper has been a breath of fresh air for those in the community looking for a tale of queer joy. The second season is currently filming.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Heartstopper's Kit Connor Calls for More Bisexual Representation in Film & Television

Along with his time on Heartstopper, Connor can also be heard as the voice of Pantalaimon in HBO’s fantasy drama, His Dark Materials which has just come to an end following its third season. On the big screen, Connor appeared in the Elton John biographical drama Rocketman as a younger version of the “Bennie and the Jets” singer who was then known as Reggie Dwight. Back in August, it was revealed that Connor had joined the cast of Katherine Fairfax’s narrative feature directorial debut, A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow. Based on Laura Taylor Namey’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, Connor will star opposite Maia Reficco and Kate del Castillo.

One Of Us is backed in part by Northern Ireland Screen who have previously produced major titles including 2021’s Belfast and the 2022 documentary Nothing Compares, which centered on the life and career of Sinead O’Connor. As of right now, no release window for One Of Us has been set, but cameras are expected to begin rolling in Belfast, Northern Ireland later this month. Check out a trailer for Heartstopper below.