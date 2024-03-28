The Big Picture A24's upcoming film Warfare features a star-studded cast including Kit Connor, and Will Poulter, who join the previously-announced Joseph Quinn and Charles Melton.

Warfare is co-directed and written by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland.

Expectations are high for Warfare given A24's history of critically acclaimed films and the impressive cast and crew attached.

Heartstopper breakout star Kit Connor and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor Will Poulter will be rounding out the cast for A24's next project, Warfare, joining previously announced cast members Charles Melton (May December) and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), according to Deadline. Details surrounding the story, which will be co-directed and written by Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland, remain close to the vest.

Alongside the mentioned cast members, Shōgun's Cosmo Jarvis and True Detective: Night Country's Finn Bennett also join the cast alongside Reservation Dogs star D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai. Warfare serves as Mendoza and Garland's second collaboration, following Garland's latest film, Civil War, for which Mendoza served as the military supervisor, per the report. The dystopian action film is set for release on April 12.

‘Warfare’ Shapes up To Be Yet Another Great A24 Feature

Close

A24 has provided moviegoers with a plethora of critically acclaimed films, including Aftersun, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Lady Bird, The Lighthouse, and Pearl, among a handful of others. Of course, with the studio's current reputation, expectations for Warfare are considerably higher. But although nothing much has been revealed about the project yet, it is already shaping up to be an addition to A24's already impressive film catalog. This also comes as exciting news, considering the cast and crew attached to the project. For one, Garland's Civil War — billed as his best film yet — debuted to positive reviews during its world premiere, with some critics praising the movie for its thrilling and horrifying elements.

The cast members involved have also been making a name for themselves in the industry, with Connor — who can recently be seen playing Nick Nelson in Netflix's Hearstopper — leading the cast in the upcoming horror film One Of Us and the film adaptation of A Cuban Girl's Guide to Tea and Tomorrow. On the other hand, Poulter (an already established actor) has appeared in various well-received features, including Wild Bill, Grassland, Midsommar, Detroit, The Revenant, and The Maze Runner.

As for the previously announced cast members, Melton — who first received mainstream recognition during his stint in Riverdale — has recently won significant accolades for his stellar performance as Joe Yoo in May December. On the other hand, Quinn, whose portrayal of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things had fans asking for more, is gearing up for his next starring roles in A Quiet Place: Day One, Fantastic Four, and Gladiator 2.

Other details about Warfare are being kept under wraps, but you can stay tuned to Collider for future updates.